Eden Hazard will be reunited with Chelsea under bizarre circumstances tonight.

Since moving to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019, the Belgian winger has been blighted with a series of injuries that have limited him to just 37 appearances and four goals at the Bernabeu.

However, luck would have it that Hazard has returned to fitness in time to face his former employers in a blockbuster Champions League semi-final that could define his spell with Los Blancos.

Hazard reunited with Chelsea

One can't help feeling that Zinedine Zidane will surround him in bubble wrap for the most part, but it will still be incredibly special when Hazard inevitably takes to the pitch against the Blues.

Besides, it's testament to Hazard's relationship with the Stamford Bridge faithful that he was never really slammed for following his dreams to the Spanish capital after seven years in England.

And there could be no clearer indication of Hazard's legacy in west London than the fact Chelsea fans consider him to be amongst the greatest players to have ever pulled on the famous blue jersey.

In fact, if we're being specific, one of the biggest fan votes on Chelsea's finest ever players sees Hazard standing with his head in the clouds, coming within a whisker of the podium in fourth place.

Chelsea's top 30 greatest players

That's because www.ranker.com gives fans the opportunity to up-vote and down-vote who they consider to be Chelsea's ultimate legends and more than 84,000 users have cast their vote.

So, without further ado, here is how the top 30 stands at the time of writing and keep scrolling to see the only three Chelsea legends who could get the better of Hazard.

30. Arjen Robben

29. Ray Wilkins

28. Eidur Gudjohnsen

27. Nicolas Anelka

26. Gary Cahill

25. Roberto Di Matteo

24. Ramires

23. Branislav Ivanovic

22. Jimmy Greaves

21. Willian

30-21 summary

Wowsers. Look, I think we've got to be realistic here and accept that there's clearly some recency bias going on here because Anelka above Wilkins and Willian over Greaves truly boggles the mind.

However, we can at least be thankful that they've been voted into the top 30 in the first place, even if they're joined by stars like Robben and Ramires who seem to be riding the wave of their cult status.

20. Peter Osgood

19. Diego Costa

18. Joe Cole

17. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

16. Ricardo Carvalho

15. Cesc Fabregas

14. Ruud Gullit

13. Michael Ballack

12. Marcel Desailly

11. Cesar Azpilicueta

20-11 summary

This looks a tad better, right? Ok, there's no way that Ballack should be that high and Gullit is clearly being rewarded for his wider career as opposed to his Chelsea spell, but it's progress, I guess.

It's good to see defenders getting their fair share of credit with Desailly and Azpilicueta pushing the top ten, while Hasselbaink is duly rewarded as one of the most Premier League's most underrated goalscorers.

Costa above Osgood, though? Sigh.

10. Michael Essien

9. Claude Makelele

8. N'Golo Kante

7. Ashley Cole

6. Gianfranco Zola

5. John Terry

4. Eden Hazard

3. Petr Cech

2. Didier Drogba

1. Frank Lampard

Top ten summary

I tell you what, this top ten could be a lot worse and while I'd personally argue that Terry - who led Chelsea to five Premier League titles - should finish first, Lampard is also a worthy winner.

Besides, it's staggering that the all-time record goalscorer of a club the size of Chelsea was in fact a midfielder and 'Super Frank' even backed it up with over 100 Premier League assists to boot.

As for the man himself finishing fourth, I think it might be a couple of places too generous, but you'd be hard-pressed to argue that many players have made a bigger impact on Chelsea than Hazard.

The fans that cheered his name on a weekly basis will just have to hope he doesn't leave too much of a dent in them while wearing a Real Madrid jersey...

Will Eden Hazard start vs Chelsea and will Hazard Punish them? (Football Terrace)

