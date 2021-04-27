Tash Pavelin: Who is the Team Bath netballer and full-time accountant?

Tash Pavelin has been a new face to Superleague fans over the last couple of years. The Team Bath defender won the club's February Player of The Month award and has been a key part of Anna Stembridge's team so far this season. But who is the person behind the netballer?

Speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport Women, Pavelin revealed that she isn't just a netballer, but also a full time accountant. How does she manage both roles at the same time?

“Normally I'll get up about 7:30 in the morning, and then I'll get to work at 8:30am. I'll be there until about 5pm. Then I'll come home and I'll have a late session or an on court session," she said.

Tash graduated from the University of Bath last year with a degree in natural sciences. During her final few months studying, the COVID-19 pandemic arose. What was the experience like for her during this time?

“It was all very strange," she expressed.

(Image credit: Ben Lumley)

“The main thing that was really weird, was doing the exams online and it actually changed to having 24 hours to do them rather than the normal kind of hour and a half, two hours."

While she was studying at uni, the 23-year-old also received her first England U21 cap. Representing your club is one thing, but how happy was she when she played for the Roses' youth team?

"To do that at U21 level while at uni was another thing which I hadn't necessarily thought about planning to do. But the opportunity arose. I really threw myself at it and was really happy and lucky to get those U21 caps as well," she reminisced.

The coronavirus pandemic had a huge knock-on effect on sports worldwide last year, causing competitions to come to a pause and in some cases cancelling them. The latter unfortunately happened to the Superleague, but what was the defender's reaction to this?

“I think we were all really frustrated when last season was cancelled. I think especially because Bath had started so well. We were only three games in but we all felt really good and ready to go, and were really excited for the season," she noted.

Fortunately, this season has gone ahead with certain protocols in place. Pavelin is now in her third season with Bath and is a key part of their squad. How is she enjoying it so far?

“I'm really enjoying it," she answered.

"Actually getting out on court and having the opportunity to play netball, to play a sport when a lot of people around the country weren’t able to. It felt like a real privilege. And I just hope that we were able to kind of bring joy and people at home were able to enjoy and watch it.”

Tash's performances earned her the Bath Player of The Month award in February, something she was delighted to receive.

“When Anna [Stembridge] said that it was me (who won it). It was a great recognition of the hard work that I'd put in and the performances I've managed to put out in the early stages of the season," she said.

"And I think for me, it just gave me that kind of motivation to keep going, to keep working hard, and it's always nice to get a bit of recognition to tell you that what I'm doing is good.”

Bath sit top of the Superleague table at present. Their team possesses international stars such as Serena Guthrie, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis and Layla Guscoth to name a few. These names have helped develop the 23-year-old into the player she is today.

“It's really amazing to just learn from them, and to be able to train and play around them. I feel like I'm just trying to take in as much as I can, and learn from them as we go along," she expressed.

“Whether it's just in training, or actually playing in competitive games. I think it just creates an amazing atmosphere.

"They're very professional in the way they go about their business and can bring a lot of things for me to learn."

There are only eight games to go this campaign before the top four break off into a play-off style format. What does the future hold for the full-time accountant and potential England prospect?

“I think full time England is definitely a goal for me. And I definitely want to get that full senior England cap and be part of the Roses' programme and part of an England team that goes on and does amazing things," she noted.

"I think for now I'm in a good place in terms of having my work and my netball, being able to support myself playing netball, when it's on its way to becoming more professional. But it's obviously not completely there yet."

“I think there are more investment opportunities. We are getting more and more sponsorship, so hopefully netball is on the up and is on its way to becoming more professional."

Commendation has to be given to Pavelin. To be able to balance a full-time job and playing netball at the highest level in England is one thing, but to also do it during a global pandemic is another.

