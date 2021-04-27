Destiny 2 Weekly Reset Guide: Time, Date, Changes And Everything You Need To Know
Destiny 2 is currently in its tenth season, and as they continue to bring out these new seasons, they keep the Destiny community engaged.
The game also resets weekly and this brings quite a good aspect to the game as it means players have to complete activities before they change each week.
There are a lot of things that change, and although some of the more veteran players might understand, it can be a lot to take in for some of the lesser-experienced Destiny community.
The game is currently in its 13th season and by constantly providing such fresh updates, it makes sure that fans are constantly engaged.
Here is everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 weekly reset.
What time and date does Destiny 2 reset?
The reset this week is on Tuesday 27th April at 6PM BST.
What has changed this week?
Nightfall: The Ordeal: Hero
- All previous modifiers
- Hero modifiers: Extra shields
- Kargen's Stratagem: Incoming Void and environmental damage increased
Nightfall: The Ordeal: Legend
- All previous modifiers
- Legend modifiers: Locked Loadout + Match Game + Extra Shields
Nightfall: The Ordeal: Master
- All previous modifiers
- Master Modifiers: Champions: Mob + Locked Loadout + Match Game + Extra Shields
- Togetherness: Base health regen has been reduced but it is increased if near another player
- Weekly Crucible Rotator: Showdown
- Fight for Valor by defeating opponents and preventing revives. Win the most rounds or face off in an elimination showdown.
Rewards
- Nightfall Rotation Drop: The Palindrome (Hand Cannon)
- Powerful (Tier 1) reward: You can get 3 points by completing runs and if you do these runs on higher difficulties it gives you more points.
- Pinnacle reward: Get a score of 100k. Since modifiers are fixed, this requires a high difficulty run
New Activities in Europa
- Eclipsed Zone: Asterion Abyss
- Exo Challenge: Simulation: Agility: Simulated Skill-Set Training- Here you can test your capability as you move against the Vex.
- Empire Hunt: The Warrior: Here you have to defeat Eramis’s military commander, Phylaks
New activities in Legacy
- Moon- No changes
- Wandering Nightmare: Nightmare of Horkis, Fear of Mithrax (Anchor of light)
- Trove Guardian is now in Anchor of Light
- Nightmare Hunt: You have three different nightmare hunts where you have to defeat the Nightmare of Phogoth in Fear, the Nightmare of Taniks, the Scarred in Isolation, and the Nightmare of Dominus Ghaul in Rage.
- Dreaming City: Growing Cure
- Petra is now at Divalian Mists
- New Weekly Mission is called ‘The oracle Engine’ and the Taken threaten to take control of an irreplaceable Awoken communications device.
- Ascendant Challenge: Cimmerian Garrison, Chamber of Starlight
- Blind Well: Hive Plague: Cragur
