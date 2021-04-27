Arsenal takeover: Stan Kroenke's price-tag for the club revealed

An Arsenal blogger has revealed on social media how much Stan Kroenke is willing to sell the Gunners for, and he could make a huge profit on his initial investment.

What's the latest on the Arsenal takeover?

Following the European Super League debacle, pressure has mounted on Kroenke to sell the club and it seems that a buyer could be in the pipeline.

Daniel Ek, who is the founder of Spotify, tweeted a message which attracted over 100,000 likes on social media.

"As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring," Ek shared.

Furthermore, it's been reported that Arsenal legends Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira have joined Ek's bid to buy the north London club.

But how much will it take to purchase Arsenal from their American owner? Gunners blogger Kevin Whitcher has revealed the price.

What did Whitcher say?

The writer delivered a very interesting update on Twitter and unveiled the amount of money it would take for Kroenke to part ways with Arsenal.

"Just heard from a well-connected source that Stan Kroenke is willing to sell Arsenal for £2.15 billion," he shared.

"He paid just over £1 billion buying the club. The failure of the European Super League (rather than fan protests) is what has created a change in policy at KSE."

How much profit would Kroenke make?

If the American is able to sell the London club for a £2.15 billion, he would stand to make £1.15 billion in profit.

During the 2018/19 season, the Gunners recorded their first financial loss since 2002, as per the Evening Standard.

Bearing in mind that the club has consistently made money and he could potentially sell for a whopping £1.15 billion profit, Kroenke could walk away from Arsenal in a very strong financial position.

However, it's safe to say that he isn't very popular amongst Arsenal fans.

How have the fans reacted to the ESL?

The emergence of the ESL created complete and utter pandemonium amongst the footballing community, which has seen supporters of some clubs protest against their owners. Arsenal are no different.

Prior to their Premier League clash with Everton on Friday night, thousands of fans gathered at the Emirates Stadium to protest against Kroenke and demand that he surrender the club.

Various banners were hung outside of the Emirates which read 'Kroenke Out'.

With the pressure escalating on the American, it will be interesting to see whether the Spotify chief puts an offer on the table and is able to meet the steep asking price.

