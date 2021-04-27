The first leg of the Champions League semi-finals are due to take place this week as the hectic, jam-packed 2020/21 season edges towards its conclusion.

Chelsea travel to the Spanish capital on Tuesday evening to face Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano before Manchester City take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc Des Princes.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric and Phil Foden set to grace our screens, it's shaping up to be a captivating end to Europe's most elite knockout competition.

Ahead of the opening clash between Real Madrid and Chelsea on Tuesday night, GIVEMESPORT have put together a combined XI which includes the best-performing players from all four semi-finalists.

WhoScored ratings based on Champions League statistics during the 2020/21 season were used to construct the XI, which includes four PSG players and just two from Real Madrid.

Take a look at who made the cut below.

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy (7.22)

Edouard Mendy edges narrowly ahead of PSG stopper Keylor Navas (7.18) having kept an incredible seven clean sheet in nine games for the Blues.

Right-back: Cesar Azpilicueta (7.23)

The second entry on the list is somewhat surprising but Cesar Azpilicueta's inclusion is a measure of his resurgence under Tuchel's leadership.

Centre-back: Sergio Ramos (7.49)

Mr. Real Madrid himself has been in typically imperious form and is the highest performing centre-back in this season's Champions League.

As well as being a titanic defensive colossus, Ramos has bagged two goals in just four games.

Centre-back: Marquinhos (7.26)

Marquinhos has been at the peak of his powers this season and provided a touch of class to notch a vital goal at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of PSG's 3-3 away goals win over Bayern Munich in the quarter-final.

Left-back: Joao Cancelo (7.32)

One of the biggest individual success stories of City's mesmerising campaign, Joao Cancelo slots in at left-back.

The Portugal international's attacking ability is arguably his strongest asset, but he will need to be at his sharpest in the defensive third when he goes face-to-face with Neymar and Mbappe this week.

Centre-midfield: Marco Verratti (7.28)

Forever the slick orchestrator, Marco Verratti has been up to his old tricks when he's not been injured this season.

Centre-midfield: Kevin De Bruyne (8.07)

With two goals and four assists in just five outings, Kevin De Bruyne is one of only two players to breach the 8 rating on WhoScored this season.

The other player? No prizes for guessing: it's Lionel Messi, obviously.

Attacking-midfield: Phil Foden (7.46)

Phil Foden's pair of tie-deciding displays against Borussia Dortmund in the previous round sent his already snowballing reputation into the stratosphere.

The England international has produced three goals and two assists in nine games at the tender age of 20. Generational.

Right-forward: Neymar (7.95)

Business as usual this season for Neymar, who produced one of the displays of the tournament in the quarter-final second leg defeat against Bayern Munich.

Six goals and two assists in seven games speak for themselves.

Left-forward: Kylian Mbappe (7.9)

Mbappe is just two goals behind Erling Haaland (10) in the race for the Champions League golden boot and will have at least two matches to usurp the Norwegian sensation.

That six of those goals arrived in four knockout fixtures underlines his big-game mentality.

Centre-forward: Karim Benzema (7.52)

The perennially underrated Karim Benzema is the highest performing centre-forward left in the competition having bagged five in seven games.

At 33 years of age, the Frenchman's experience could be a decisive factor against what has largely been a robust Chelsea side since Tuchel's arrival.

Here's the XI in full:

