It’s been just over 21 years since Sony released the second edition of the PlayStation gaming console and almost 10 years since it was discontinued.

To this day, the PS2 is still the best selling console of all time with a total of 158 million units sold.

Branded as “the console of the future”, the PS2 impacted the gaming and entertainment industry for many reasons including its status as the first next-gen console and its ability to serve as a DVD player (back when DVDs were the primary way of watching movies).

As well as a revolutionary console, many iconic games were released for the PS2, including the likes of Grand Theft Auto, Madden and Resident Evil.

Popular review website Metacritic has compiled a list of the best PS2 games in history, so here is what the site’s users believe are the top 15 releases of all time. Get ready to feel nostalgic.

15. God of War

14. NCAA Football 2004

13. Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence

12. Madden NFL 2004

11. Madden NFL 2002

10. Devil May Cry

9. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4

8. Madden NFL 2003

7. Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec

6. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

5. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

San Andreas will always and forever be a fan favourite from the GTA series. CJ is such a memorable character that even those who don’t play GTA know who he is simply because of today’s meme culture.

Metacritic voted San Andreas as the PS2 Game of the Year in 2004, and for good reason.

4. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Arguably one of the re-playable games of all time, MGS 2’s enticing gameplay and compelling storyline made this an irresistible release for any avid gamer back in the day.

Konami was ahead of its time in the early 2000s and with 11 total MGS releases, the franchise is undoubtedly engrained in video game folklore.

3. Resident Evil 4

Considered by many as the greatest game ever, the fourth edition of the Resident Evil series introduced so many features, most notably the behind-the-shoulder camera angle, that have been used in numerous future video games.

While it was originally released on GameCube in 2005, it has since been re-released on both the PS4 and Xbox One, but the PS2 version, which had additional gameplay features, will remain special for years to come.

2. Grand Theft Auto III

GTA III was the first of the series that was set completely in 3D.

As well as the revenge mission, the over-the-shoulder perspective introduced a whole new way for users to experience the world of GTA. Overall, it's the visual scheme that made this such a

successful PS2 release, but we can’t forget how fun and exciting it was to roam free in the open world.

1. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3

If only this were to get re-mastered. A recipient of multiple awards, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, which came out 2001, was a major leap forward with regards to its graphics and gameplay.

Pro Skater 3 was one of the most visually appealing video games as it captivated audiences in a day and age where skateboarding was such a popular trend.

From the soundtrack to an actual online feature, this release is a true celebration of skate culture, but more-so a huge leap for video games to begin dominating the entertainment industry.

