Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are just 270 minutes away from Champions League glory.

The quartet are a two-legged semi-final tie from competing in the biggest match in domestic football in Istanbul on May 29.

According to the bookmakers, City are the favourites to win their first ever Champions League title but face a tough semi-final against PSG, who are currently second favourites to win the trophy.

City might be slight favourites to edge past their French opponents but there is nothing to choose between Real Madrid and Chelsea in the other semi.

Despite what the 12 European Super League clubs will try to tell you, the Champions League is the greatest club competition in the world and we can’t wait to witness the climax of this year's edition.

The competition dates back to 1955, although was rebranded in 1992.

And those sixty-six years of history and been collated by Statbunker to form an all-time Champions League table. Using three points for a win and one for a draw, they’ve calculated every single result since 1955 between the 145 clubs to have played in Europe’s elite competition.

You may not be surprised to see who’s top of the table…

ALL-TIME CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TABLE

So, Real Madrid are the Champions League GOATS. That’s hardly a surprise considering Los Blancos have won the competition a record 13 times including three in a row from 2016-2018.

But winning the competition doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be at the top of the table. The second most successful side in the competition are AC Milan, who have won it seven times and finished runner-up on four occasions. However, due to recent performances, they only sit ninth in the table.

Instead, Barcelona are Real’s biggest challengers and are only 17 points adrift of their Clasico rivals.

Bayern are the third side to have racked up more than 500 points and are well ahead of Manchester United in fourth. Juventus make up the top five despite only winning the competition twice - although they have reached the final on nine occasions.

At the other end of the table, spare a thought for the five clubs who have competed in the competition without picking up a single point. Debreceni VSC, Levski Sofia, MSK Zilina, 1. FC Kosice and Otelul Galati have all played one season in the Champions League and lost all six of their matches.

