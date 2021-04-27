Kylian Mbappe is one of the fastest players in football history.

While it's impossible to measure the speed of every sprint in the beautiful game, you only need the eye test when it comes to judging how rapid the Paris Saint-Germain star really is.

At just 22 years old, there's no escaping the fact that Mbappe is one of the finest physical specimens in the sport, taking after his childhood inspiration of Cristiano Ronaldo in the process.

Mbappe's astonishing pace

He might not have matched CR7 when it comes to jumping and strength, sure, but he's left the Portuguese in his dust when it comes to sprinting and it makes him such a threat on the break.

Don't think for a second that his rapid turn of pace hasn't contributed to his insane goal-scoring record of 106 goals in just 122 appearances at the Parc des Princes.

However, for our money, Mbappe perfected his blend of pace and finishing with an electrifying sprint against his former club AS Monaco during the 2018/19 campaign.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Predictions (Football Terrace)

PSG 3-1 Monaco

As it stands, Mbappe's sophomore effort in the French capital proved his most prolific, notching 39 strikes in 42 matches, including a stunning hat-trick against Monaco in the game in question.

And it was his opening strike against the principality club that showed off his breath-taking pace, putting on the afterburners after playing the ball out wide to Moussa Diaby from the centre circle.

From that point onwards, there was simply no stopping Mbappe in his quest to pierce through the heart of the Monaco defence and receive the ball back from Diaby to supply a finishing touch.

Mbappe's electric sprint vs Monaco

And that's exactly what Mbappe achieved: rocketing through the Monaco back-line, while staying careful to remain onside, before ruthlessly finishing past Diego Benaglio between the sticks.

It really is one of the finest examples of sprinting that we've ever seen on a football pitch and you can be sure to enjoy the goal in all its glory down below:

Blink and you'll miss him.

Clocked at 38km/h

So, how do we know Mbappe's sprint was one of the fastest ever in football? Well, it's important to clarify that we mean recorded history, but the Frenchman's top speed was staggering either way.

Per the Daily Mail, French television recorded Mbappe's sprint at an astonishing 38km/h, which is faster than Usain Bolt's average - key word there, people - speed in his 100-metre world record.

That doesn't mean that Mbappe is faster than Bolt by any stretch of any imagination - if you want to learn why, then click here - but it's still a monumental achievement for a professional footballer.

Besides, bear in mind that Leroy Sane held the Premier League record at the time with a clocking of 35.48km/h that seems relatively pedestrian compared to Mbappe's burst of pace.

But is it the fastest sprint ever seen in football? We'd love to say, but there's simply too little data to say with any confidence. If anyone has topped Mbappe, though, it must have been truly special.

1 of 20 Ultimate Champions League quiz: Who has scored the most goals in finals? Filippo Inzaghi Raul Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo

News Now - Sport News