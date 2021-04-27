Angel City FC: The latest developments concerning Natalie Portman, Abby Wambach and Serena Williams’ new NWSL team

Angel City Football Club is a planned expansion team for the National Women’s Soccer League that is anticipated to begin competing in 2022.

Based in Los Angeles, California, the side was founded last July by Julie Uhrman, Alexis Ohanian, Kara Norman and Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman.

The club’s star-studded ownership also includes tennis icon Serena Williams, US football legend Abby Wambach and Golden Globe winner Jennifer Garner.

The team will play at the Banc of California Stadium, and earlier this month opened up their season ticket deposit process, with fans able to reserve between one and six seats for the side’s inaugural season.

Up to 22,000 season ticket requests will be accepted, which is the maximum capacity of the venue –– an ambitious target given the ticket sales of other NWSL clubs. For every seat deposit made, Angel City will also donate a Nike Sports Bra to young girls in need, in an attempt to make a difference in the community.

The LA team have also announced women’s footwear brand Birdies as a major kit sponsor. Founded in 2015 by Bianca Gates and Marisa Sharkey, the California based company will serve as City’s sleeve sponsor as part of a four-year deal.

Jessica Smith, head of Angel City’s corporate partnerships, told Sportico that the deal is “in excess of seven figures.”

Now, in the latest development by the club, the UK-based Women’s Sports Group has been appointed in the hope they can amplify its global brand ahead of its entry into the NWSL in 2022.

The WSG was founded by Dame Heather Rabbatts in 2019 and aims to create new opportunities to “promote, enhance, and empower women’s sport.” The focus will be on three core areas, which include: “strategic communications counsel, media rights management and partnership development.”

Speaking of the new partnership with City, Rabbatts said: “Women’s Sports Group is delighted to be working alongside Angel City FC as they continue to rewrite the playbook for sports teams across the world.

“The club’s innovative approach is already resonating hugely with football fans, and we’re excited to be working with them to bring their global vision to life.”

Stephanie Rudnick, Head of PR and Communications for the WSG added: “As Women’s Sports Group was created to empower and grow women’s sport, teams and athletes, we immediately recognized that they are in total alignment with our values and the perfect partner to help us establish Angel City FC outside of the US.

“Also, their experience not only in women’s sports, but their understanding of the global football landscape is proven, and we are excited to work alongside Heather and the WSG team to grow our ACFC community.”

The WSG also served as exclusive advisors to the FA for their new deal with Sky Sports and BBC to show the Women’s Super League. With an extensive track record of working across the sports industry, expect many more things to come from Angel City in the near future.

