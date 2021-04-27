Chelsea fans don't want Thomas Tuchel to sign Real Madrid's £60.8m "pace merchant"

Two Chelsea fans have shared on The Football Terrace that they don't want the Blues to sign Real Madrid star Raphael Varane.

What’s the latest news on Raphael Varane?

The French defender is set to enter the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu in this summer.

Mundo Deportivo has now reported that Chelsea are interested in bringing Varane to Stamford Bridge at the request of Thomas Tuchel.

It's believed the Blues are currently leading the race to sign the World Cup winner and are willing to pay Madrid's asking price of €70m (£60.8m).

However, some Chelsea supporters aren't convinced that Varane is the man that the club should be chasing.

What did the Chelsea fans say?

Speaking to the Football Terrace, two Chelsea fans told host Terry Flewers that they aren't sold on the idea of Varane joining the west London club.

While one questioned his leadership abilities, another deemed him a "pace merchant" and even took issue with his credentials as a World Cup winning centre-back.

Check out the video below to find out exactly what they said...

Is Varane better than Chelsea’s current options?

Chelsea already have a number of options at the heart of defence.

Thiago Silva brings vast experience, Cesar Azpilicueta is almost tailor-made for the right side of a back three, Kurt Zouma started the season strongly and Antonio Rudiger has come back into the team since Tuchel's appointment.

Then there's Andreas Christensen, who seemed destined for the top when he made his Denmark debut as a teenager but probably hasn't lived up to expectations overall. Antonio Conte once tipped him to become Chelsea captain.

Varane, meanwhile, has won everything there is to win throughout his career, including the World Cup and the Champions League.

But his form this season hasn't been quite so outstanding. In fact, his 6.87 Whoscored rating in La Liga is lower than what all five Chelsea defenders have managed in the Premier League.

Varane comes with a huge reputation, but whether he's actually living up to it right now remains a matter of debate.

Is he worth the £60.8m?

While Varane is a defender who's achieved plenty of success at both domestic and international level, the rumoured price-tag does seem a little high considering the financial constraints some teams will be under this summer.

It simply doesn't make sense to pay upwards of £60m for a 28-year-old defender who isn't statistically superior to Chelsea's current options.

Bearing in mind that he has a year left on his current deal with Madrid, surely Chelsea could negotiate a lower and more reasonable fee for Varane.

