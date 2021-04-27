Tottenham news: Alasdair Gold explains why Tanguy Ndombele didn't start vs Man City

Tottenham journalist Alasdair Gold has revealed why Tanguy Ndombele wasn't included in Spurs' Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

What did Gold say?

Discussing the recent final in a question and answer session, football.london's Tottenham correspondent Gold unveiled the reason why Ndombele didn't feature.

"I'm told he wasn't injured or carrying a knock and it was a decision made on his recent form," the journalist shared.

"Personally, I think with how Spurs were trying to play out from the back he was the perfect man for the role but hindsight is a wonderful thing."

How has Ndombele performed recently?

There is evidence to suggest that the Tottenham midfielder has struggled to reach the heights that he is capable of recently.

During his last two outings, the French midfielder provided below-par performances against Everton and Southampton.

According to WhoScored statistics, the 24-year-old provided a rating of 5.89 during Spurs' clash against the Toffees. He was dispossessed twice and had a pass completion rate of 69%.

Likewise, during Tottenham's Premier League meeting with Southampton, Ndombele didn't fare much better. The former Lyon man provided a rating of 5.91, as per WhoScored.

How did Tottenham line up?

During the two games in the run-up to Tottenham's clash with City, Spurs played in a 4-2-3-1 formation which saw Ndombele sit alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

However, the north London side altered their formation to match how they set up against Manchester United in their recent 3-1 defeat. But on this occasion, Harry Winks got the nod over Ndombele.

Under Jose Mourinho, Winks struggled for game time and featured more frequently in the Europa League in comparison to the English top-flight.

Despite this, Winks played in the cup final and failed to make much impact. Only Dele Alli and Sergio Reguilon received a lower WhoScored rating than the Tottenham academy graduate.

Did Tottenham need Ndombele?

Alluding to Gold's point, bearing in mind the style of play Tottenham were trying to implement in the cup final, Ndombele would have been the perfect bridge between the midfield and the defence.

Although the midfielder has provided some below-par performances of late, it was a bold move from Ryan Mason to not include one of Tottenham's best performers this season.

Ndombele is actually Spurs' top dribbler in the Premier League this season and his pass success rate is one of the best in the squad.

Winks ultimately failed to step up to the occasion and Mason's decision backfired.

