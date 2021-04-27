Guardiola, Ferguson, Mourinho: The greatest 30 managers of all time have been ranked
Pep Guardiola won the 30th trophy of his managerial career last weekend.
Guardiola's Man City beat Tottenham 1-0 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, marking the fourth time in a row the Citizens have won the competition.
Gary Neville was very complimentary of Guardiola in the aftermath of the result, claiming he might be the greatest manager of all time.
"You just have to recognise Man City's outstanding football, the outstanding achievement of winning this trophy four times on the bounce," said Neville, per Sky Sports.
"Pep Guardiola has an outstanding record in cup competitions, it's 14 victories and one defeat in 15 finals, it's absolutely out of this world. The football they play is magnificent, it really is.
"I think Man City may have the greatest manager of all time and we'll look back in 10, 15, 20 years' time… just the way he has infiltrated countries, dominated football but also influenced others, I don't think I've ever seen it.
"You look at how he's won in three different countries, he's now dominating in this country."
But is he the best?
90min.com have ranked the 50 greatest managers that have ever graced the beautiful game. We've listed their top 30 below...
30. Arsene Wenger
29. Udo Lattek
28. Jock Stein
27. Vittorio Pozzo
26. Jurgen Klopp
25. Mario Zagallo
24. Bela Guttmann
23. Valeriy Lobanovski
22. Louis van Gaal
21. Otto Rehhagel
20. Tele Santana
19. Bill Shankly
18. Ottmar Hitzfeld
17. Miguel Munoz
16. Fabio Capello
15. Brian Clough
14. Nereo Rocco
13. Carlo Ancelotti
12. Sir Matt Busby
11. Marcello Lippi
10. Bob Paisley
9. Jose Mourinho
8. Helenio Herrera
7. Ernst Happel
6. Johan Cruyff
5. Giovanni Trapattoni
4. Pep Guardiola
3. Rinus Michels
2. Arrigo Sacchi
1. Sir Alex Ferguson
Wenger revolutionised English football when he joined Arsenal in 1996.
Despite winning three Premier League titles and guiding the Gunners to an unbeaten campaign, he's ranked lower than the likes of Klopp and Van Gaal.
Liverpool legend Shankly makes the top 20, as do fellow English football legends Clough and Busby.
Ancelotti, who is currently doing a great job at Everton, is ranked 13th.
Mourinho has just lost his job at Tottenham but his brilliance in the past sees him crack the top 10.
The Football Terrace: Who belongs in the Premier League's Hall of Fame?
Neville suggested Guardiola was football's greatest ever manager but he doesn't make the top three.
At just 50 years old, though, he may be unanimously regarded as the world's greatest ever manager when he retires.
Michels, who managed Ajax and Barcelona and then won the European Championships with the Netherlands, makes the podium.
Ranked in second is Sacchi, who was in charge of an AC Milan side between 1987-1991 which is arguably the greatest in history.
Ferguson has been named the greatest manager ever and it's hard to argue against that.
After impressing at St Mirren and Aberdeen, Ferguson won an incredible 38 trophies with Manchester United, which included 13 Premier League triumphs and two Champions League titles.