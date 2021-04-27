Pep Guardiola won the 30th trophy of his managerial career last weekend.

Guardiola's Man City beat Tottenham 1-0 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, marking the fourth time in a row the Citizens have won the competition.

Gary Neville was very complimentary of Guardiola in the aftermath of the result, claiming he might be the greatest manager of all time.

"You just have to recognise Man City's outstanding football, the outstanding achievement of winning this trophy four times on the bounce," said Neville, per Sky Sports.

"Pep Guardiola has an outstanding record in cup competitions, it's 14 victories and one defeat in 15 finals, it's absolutely out of this world. The football they play is magnificent, it really is.

"I think Man City may have the greatest manager of all time and we'll look back in 10, 15, 20 years' time… just the way he has infiltrated countries, dominated football but also influenced others, I don't think I've ever seen it.

"You look at how he's won in three different countries, he's now dominating in this country."

But is he the best?

90min.com have ranked the 50 greatest managers that have ever graced the beautiful game. We've listed their top 30 below...

30. Arsene Wenger

29. Udo Lattek

28. Jock Stein

27. Vittorio Pozzo

26. Jurgen Klopp

25. Mario Zagallo

24. Bela Guttmann

23. Valeriy Lobanovski

22. Louis van Gaal

21. Otto Rehhagel

20. Tele Santana

19. Bill Shankly

18. Ottmar Hitzfeld

17. Miguel Munoz

16. Fabio Capello

15. Brian Clough

14. Nereo Rocco

13. Carlo Ancelotti

12. Sir Matt Busby

11. Marcello Lippi

10. Bob Paisley

9. Jose Mourinho

8. Helenio Herrera

7. Ernst Happel

6. Johan Cruyff

5. Giovanni Trapattoni

4. Pep Guardiola

3. Rinus Michels

2. Arrigo Sacchi

1. Sir Alex Ferguson

Wenger revolutionised English football when he joined Arsenal in 1996.

Despite winning three Premier League titles and guiding the Gunners to an unbeaten campaign, he's ranked lower than the likes of Klopp and Van Gaal.

Liverpool legend Shankly makes the top 20, as do fellow English football legends Clough and Busby.

Ancelotti, who is currently doing a great job at Everton, is ranked 13th.

Mourinho has just lost his job at Tottenham but his brilliance in the past sees him crack the top 10.

Neville suggested Guardiola was football's greatest ever manager but he doesn't make the top three.

At just 50 years old, though, he may be unanimously regarded as the world's greatest ever manager when he retires.

Michels, who managed Ajax and Barcelona and then won the European Championships with the Netherlands, makes the podium.

Ranked in second is Sacchi, who was in charge of an AC Milan side between 1987-1991 which is arguably the greatest in history.

Ferguson has been named the greatest manager ever and it's hard to argue against that.

After impressing at St Mirren and Aberdeen, Ferguson won an incredible 38 trophies with Manchester United, which included 13 Premier League triumphs and two Champions League titles.

