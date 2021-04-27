Dereck Chisora: What is 'Del Boy's' fight record?

All eyes will be on Dereck Chisora once again when he steps into the ring once more against heavyweight bruiser Joseph Parker.

The two will face off with each other on Saturday 1st May as the summer draws closer, with both fighters looking to become the number one contender for a world championship fight in the coming months.

Born in Mbare, Zimbabwe on 29th December 1983, Chisora is also known as “Del Boy” and “War” who had a fairly short amateur career compared to some of his rivals.

Chisora turned professional in 2007 under Frank Warren and his Queensberry Promotions and beat Hungarian boxer Istvan Kecskes by technical knockout (TKO) in his debut bout.

This would be the first of 14-straight victories in the squared circle before he came unstuck against compatriot Tyson Fury, who is currently the WBC belt holder.

He would then go on to lose three-in-a-row against the likes of Robert Helenius, Vitali Klitschko for the WBC belt and David Haye. Following these setbacks, he fought four times in 2015 in the build-up to his seismic fight against Kubrat Pulev, which he narrowly missed out on the win via split decision.

But it was his rivalry with Dillian Whyte that fans are most familiar with after an explosive face-to-face interview took place before the first fight that ended in a split decision defeat.

The rematch didn’t go much better for Chisora, having been knocked out in the 11th round in 2018. Despite possessing a record of 32-10-0, this is certainly not representative of the fighter behind it, who has never been afraid to cower from the big-name fights and always got stuck in.

Here you will find Chisora’s recent fight history:



Dereck Chisora Record

Oleksandr Usyk | Loss | The SSE Arena, London | UD (Lost WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title)

David Price | Win | The O2 Arena, London | TKO (Won vacant WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title)

Artur Szpilka | Win | The O2 Arena, London | KO

Senad Gashi | Win | The O2 Arena, London | KO

Dillian Whyte | Loss | The O2 Arena, London | KO (For WBC Silver and WBO International heavyweight titles)

Carlos Takam | Win | The O2 Arena. London | TKO (Won vacant WBA International heavyweight title)

Zakaria Azzouzi | Win | The O2 Arena, London | TKO

Agit Kabayel | Loss | Casino de Salle Medcin, Monte Carlo, Monaco | MD (For European heavyweight title)

