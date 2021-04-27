Tottenham's next manager: Godfather of gegenpressing in the frame

Tottenham are reportedly considering former RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim manager Ralf Rangnick to be the next Spurs boss after missing out on Julian Nagelsmann.

What's the latest news on Tottenham's next manager?

Daniel Levy and Spurs' hopes of securing Julian Nagelsmann were crushed, as it was recently announced that the 33-year-old will take charge of Bayern Munich next season.

The north London club will now need to divert their attention elsewhere and Tottenham have reportedly identified another target.

According to the Telegraph, German manager Rangnick has been considered for the vacant role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This isn't the first time that the Lilywhites have expressed some interest in Rangnick, as Tottenham looked at the German manager prior to hiring Andre Villas-Boas in 2012.

How has Rangnick performed at his previous clubs?

Throughout his managerial career, the 62-year-old has taken charge of various German sides including Leipzig, Hoffenheim, Schalke and Stuttgart.

He arguably achieved his greatest success with Schalke during his second stint. At the tail end of the 2010/11 season, Schalke were crowned as the DFB Pokal winners and the following year, Rangnick lifted the German Super Cup.

Following his time in Gelsenkirchen, the German boss progressed into a Sporting Director role at RB Salzburg, where the Austrian side won two league titles in three years.

In July 2015, Rangnick made his return to football management, as he took charge of RB Leipzig for the 2015/16 campaign. He departed at the end of the season but returned for a second stint as manager for the 2018/19 season.

Across his career, Rangnick has recorded a win rate of 48.70%, according to Transfermarkt.

Why is he considered to be the godfather of gegenpressing?

As per the Telegraph's report, Rangnick has made a positive impact on modern football and has influenced some of the leading managers in the game such as Jurgen Klopp, Nagelsmann and Ralph Hasenhuttl.

These managers are renowned for their gegenpressing style of play and winning the ball high up the pitch.

Therefore, Spurs could lure a manager to north London who has previously inspired some of the brightest minds in the game.

Which Premier League job was he previously considered for?

Following Frank Lampard's sacking in January, Chelsea reportedly considered bringing Rangnick to west London prior to hiring Tuchel.

This shows that despite being out of a managerial role since the summer of 2019, the German is still highly thought of and appears to be a genuine option for Levy.

Eventually Chelsea went down a different route, perhaps purely because Tuchel is a younger manager with more opportunity to grow.

Nonetheless Rangnick is one of football's great thinkers and it would have been interesting to see how he fared in west London.

