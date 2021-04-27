Kamaru Usman retained his welterweight title at UFC 261 with a second-round finish of Jorge Masvidal in Florida - then promptly issued a challenge to the rest of the UFC roster.

UFC welterweight champion Usman, 33, stopped "BMF" champion Masvidal with punches in the second round to claim his 19th win as a professional.

Usman said he should be considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world now that Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired.

"The Nigerian Nightmare" believes his body of work in the cage backs up his words and while many consider Jon Jones to be the greatest of all-time, it's rather difficult to argue otherwise after his performance at UFC 261.

Usman added Masvidal's name to a list of fallen opponents that includes Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, Rafael dos Anjos and Demian Maia. That group alone accounts for former champions and challengers across two different weight classes.

He is currently riding a 18-fight winning streak which includes a fifth-round TKO victory over Covington in their unification title fight at UFC 245 almost two years ago.

"I just need to continue to do what I do and that’s dominate every individual," Usman said to reporters, including GIVEMESPORT, at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference. "That’s my last three opponents and I’ve finished all three of them. I don’t worry about that. I take it a fight at a time.

"If people want to consider me the best, then they can. But as of right now, I do believe that right now I’m pound-for-pound, I am the best fighter on the planet."

Usman hasn't got an upcoming fight scheduled, but will be back in the Octagon before the end of the year to defend his title for the fifth time against Covington in their highly-anticipated rematch.

It looks like he's enjoying himself celebrating his latest victory before heading home to spend time with his friends and family.

