Daily Digest: Lyon announce Sonia Bompastor as first-ever female head coach

In today’s news: Wimbledon announces plans to scrap the mid-week Sunday rest day, Lyon appoint their first-ever female head coach, and Naomi Osaka launches her own skincare brand.

Lyon appoint Bompastor as first-ever female head-coach

Seven-time European champions Lyon have appointed Sonia Bompastor as their new coach, making her the first woman to ever lead the club.

The former French captain replaces Jean-Luc Vasseur, who had been at the club since 2019, winning five trophies.

Lyon’s run of five straight Champions League titles was ended by rivals PSG earlier this month, with the Parisian side also leading the way in the French league.

Speaking of Bompastor’s appointment, Lyon said the decision came after discussions to “find the necessary mechanisms to allow the team to successfully finish a season that has been played in difficult circumstances.”

Wimbledon to abandon rest day from 2022

Wimbledon will abandon its traditional rest day on the middle Sunday of the competition from 2022 onwards.

Instead, the tournament will be played over 14 straight days, with this made possible because of better grass-court maintenance.

Organisers also outlined plans to have a minimum capacity of 25 percent at this year’s Championships.

All England Lawn Tennis Club chairman Ian Hewitt said: "We plan to deliver the best Championships possible in accordance with public safety. It will necessarily be different from Wimbledon as we know it.”

Leicester City to lift Championship trophy at the King Power Stadium

Championship winners Leicester City will lift the trophy at the King Power Stadium on Sunday after the club announced they will play their first-ever game at the ground.

The team will host Charlton at the venue, which holds a capacity of 32,000, with a presentation to take place after the match.

The Foxes turned professional back in August after being acquired by King Power and will play in the Women’s Super League for the first time next season.

While this represents a huge moment for the women’s team, Sunday’s game will be played without supporters because of coronavirus restrictions.

Naomi Osaka to launch new skincare brand for melanated skin tones

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka is launching her own skincare brand called KINLÒ, specifically targeting those with darker skin tones.

Set to arrive this Autumn, each KINLÒ product will retail for less than $20, with the complete collection available to shop online.

Speaking on Twitter, the 23-year-old said: “I'm very excited to announce that I'll be launching @kinloskin, a new brand of skin care products developed to protect and rejuvenate melanated skin tones. I hope these products can help a lot of people and potentially save lives. More coming this Fall.”

Barclays announce WSL Player and Manager of the Season nominees

The Barclays Player and Manager of the Season nominees for the Women’s Super League have been revealed, with some star-studded names leading the way.

In the player category, Chelsea’s Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr are both nominated, while Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema and Everton’s Izzy Christiansen also make the cut. Man City’s Chloe Kelly and Sam Mewis complete the shortlist.

Elsewhere, five names have been put forward for the Manager of the Season category, including Emma Hayes and Gareth Taylor. Brighton’s Hope Powell, Manchester United’s Casey Stoney and Birmingham’s Carla Ward make up the other three names.

