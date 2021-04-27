Rangers could lose their talisman, Alfredo Morelos, this summer.

The Colombian striker hinted that he will leave the club if the right opportunity is presented to him.

"There are opportunities now for me because I have won the league in Scotland," he said last month, per Goal.

"One of my big dreams is to play in the English Premier League. It is one of the best leagues in the world and there are a lot of important players and important teams.

"So if the opportunity presents itself in my career, I am going to take it. It's a style of football very similar to Scottish football and I would enjoy it."

So who could they target to replace him? Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been linked with the club in the past few weeks.

And Football Insider have now delivered an update on Rangers' pursuit of the striker.

What do the latest reports say?

Football Insider have revealed that Rangers' talent spotters will be watching Clarke-Harris very closely in Peterborough's last few games of the season.

They will watch him in action in each of Peterborough's final three games of the campaign, against Doncaster (x2) and Lincoln.

The recruitment team is planning to make final checks and will then make a decision about whether they make a move or not.

How has Clarke-Harris performed this season?

Clarke-Harris has been a goal machine for a Peterborough side that are in a great position to be promoted to the Championship.

The 26-year-old has scored 31 goals in 47 games for the club this season.

How much will he cost?

Clarke-Harris signed for Peterborough in a £1.25m move at the start of the season.

A fee is not mentioned but it is likely that he will cost far more than that.

Should Rangers sign Clarke-Harris?

Peterborough's main man is a real handful.

He's big, strong, good in the air and knows where the goal is. He has been quite sensational this season.

He has all the characteristics needed to be a great striker.

A move would be fairly risky given he's never performed at a level about League One before. However, his form for Peterborough this season suggests he could thrive in Scotland's top tier.

