Birmingham City news: Andy Hinchcliffe makes bold Blues claim ahead of next season

Birmingham City will be aiming to build upon their recent victory over Derby County this weekend when they Cardiff City at St Andrew's.

The Blues' decision to replace Aitor Karanka with Lee Bowyer has ultimately paid off as they are currently thriving under the guidance of their new manager.

Since the 44-year-old's arrival at St Andrew's, Birmingham have picked up 17 points from eight games which has allowed them to achieve survival in the Championship with two games to spare.

Bowyer's choice to place his trust in forward Lukas Jutkiewicz has resulted in the Blues man experiencing somewhat of a renaissance in recent weeks as he has scored four goals in his last four appearances.

Meanwhile, impressive defensive displays from the likes of Harlee Dean, Marc Roberts and Kristian Pedersen has resulted in the Blues conceding just two goals this month.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about Birmingham's positive performances, pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has suggested that the club could emerge as a contender next season due to the versatility that they have managed to illustrate in recent weeks.

The 52-year-old said: "The pressure is off at the start of the season so he [Bowyer] can really implement how he truly wants that team to play.

"He might bring a few players in as well.

"But they have the capabilities of being solid, being route-one and very direct and being successful playing that way but also switching to a more footballing style of play with a back-four and a diamond [in midfield].

"I think Birmingham are a team to watch under Lee Bowyer next season because he's got the balance absolutely right.

"Players are running through brick walls for him, Harlee Dean has been exceptional and he is bringing the best out of Lukas Jutkiewicz."

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Birmingham's transformation under Bowyer has been nothing short of spectacular as they have managed to produce a host of fantastic displays in the Championship.

Currently brimming with confidence, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Blues extended their current unbeaten league run to seven games by picking up a positive result against Cardiff on Saturday.

If they are able to maintain their momentum between now and the end of the season, there is no reason why Birmingham cannot continue to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Providing that Bowyer is given the resources needed to bolster his squad in the upcoming transfer window, he may be able to spearhead a potential push for a top-six finish in the Championship next season.

News Now - Sport News