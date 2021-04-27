Leeds set to renew their interest in Serie A star they approached last summer

Leeds are set to renew their interest in Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, as reported by Italian outlet Centotrentuno.

What is the latest transfer news involving Nandez?

Leeds were reportedly interested in Nandez last summer, but had their approach rejected by the Serie A club.

It seems that they have not given up hope of landing their man, though, and could return with another bid for the player this summer.

How much is Nandez worth and when does his contract expire?

Cagliari turned down an offer of €30m (£26.1m) from Leeds eight months ago, which indicates how highly they rate Nandez. The 25-year-old is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt.

However, Leeds may fancy their chances of signing Nandez for a lower fee this time around given Cagliari's current position. The Serie A outfit are stuck in a relegation scrap at the moment, and could have to lower their asking price in the coming months if they drop down to Serie B.

What are Nandez's stats this season?

Despite Cagliari's struggles this year, Nandez has been one of their brighter players. The 35-cap Uruguay international has featured in 27 league matches, registering a goal and an assist (via WhoScored).

His all-action style has seen him contribute both defensively and offensively, as he has completed 45 successful tackles to break up opposition attacks, whilst also managing 32 dribbles and 25 key passes to help the team moving forwards.

What's been said about Nandez?

Nandez arrived in Italy in 2019 from Boca Juniors and settled into life in Sardinia quickly. His agent, Pablo Bentancur, was not surprised, and praised Nandez's adaptability and attitude towards the game.

In an interview with Calciomercato, Bentancur said: "I had no doubts about him adapting to Italian football, it's a perfect league for his characteristics. Nandez is certainly a great player. The fans always like him because he leaves the last drop of sweat on the pitch."

1 of 15 Which club did Leeds United sign Stuart Dallas from? Liverpool Northampton Town Brentford Queens Park Rangers

Would Nandez suit Bielsa's style of play?

Without a doubt.

Nandez has shown this season that he is capable of playing in any position across the midfield. This will appeal to Marcelo Bielsa, who likes his players to be versatile, and able to operate in multiple areas of the pitch.

As Bentancur mentioned, Nandez has a never-say-die attitude and runs until the final whistle. Leeds have brought impressive intensity to the Premier League this year, pressing the opposition for the full 90 minutes and forcing mistakes. This is something that Nandez will not have to buy into it - he does it naturally anyway.

Nandez has proven himself at international level and in Italy, suggesting that he will need little time to become accustomed to the rigours of England's top division. He can be trusted to make his mark from the outset, and help Leeds continue to hold their own against the country's best sides again next year.

News Now - Sport News