Tottenham manager news: Brendan Rodgers does want to leave Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers does not want the Tottenham Hotspur job, according to EuroSport.

Why?

They claim that the Leicester City coach is outright not interested in replacing Jose Mourinho at this stage following the success he's enjoyed at the King Power Stadium since moving to the club in 2019.

Already earning £10m-a-year, he stands as one of the Premier League's highest-paid managers and looks on course to guide them into the Champions League next season.

Is Daniel Levy to blame for Tottenham's tame cup final performance? Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Are Tottenham keen?

The print edition of The Sunday Sun (page 68) claimed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was keen to convince the other members of the board to pursue Rodgers, believing the move would help appease supporters, some of whom have recently called for his removal.

Another target in Julian Nagelsmann has recently agreed to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

What Rodgers previously said about Spurs?

While the former Liverpool coach did recently talk up what a big club Tottenham are, he did suggest he was lucky not to have taken the job in 2012 while conducting a press conference during his time in charge at Anfield a year later.

"A close shave," he said of Spurs' approach nine years ago (via The Guardian).

"They are a great club and one of the things I looked at was their history.

"They'd had 11 managers in 18 years there, so for someone like myself, who needed to create something, I needed to go to a club that was going to give us that opportunity."

Would he even fit in?

Clearly, Rodgers is a hugely talented coach and has done an excellent job at Leicester.

Still, Dean Jones recently told the Touchline Talk Podcast that he may not fit the Tottenham model, given Rodgers may ask for too much control in regards to the club's transfer business.

"Brendan Rodgers has been mentioned quite a lot," he said from the 18:14 mark last week.

"I think it's just that he would want too much say in the running of the club for how Daniel Levy would normally want to go."

Levy was reported by The Evening Standard to have driven Spurs' pursuit of Gareth Bale during last summer's delayed summer transfer window and by ESPN to have blocked Dele Alli's exit to Paris Saint-Germain in January.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Tottenham won? 2 3 4 1

What has Paul Robinson said about Rodgers?

Speaking to Football Insider yesterday, former Tottenham goalkeeper backed the 48-year-old.

“Brendan Rodgers is doing a great job and, like many others, has kept quiet and said they’re happy where they are but it would be very interesting if and when Spurs do test the water," he said.

“Rodgers has a great job and a fantastic board, Leicester are a club that are going places. They’ve got an unbelievable new training ground.

“But if you are looking at the history of Tottenham and the fan base, it’s a much bigger club.

“Yes, Leicester are higher than them in the league and they’re a better team but the draw is still Tottenham Hotspur."

News Now - Sport News