UEFA Europa Conference League: Liverpool and Spurs could feature next season

Both Liverpool and Tottenham could potentially feature in UEFA's new competition - the Europa Conference League - next season.

What happened to the European Super League?

The controversial break-away tournament was a very short-lived debacle that resulted in all Premier League teams pulling out of the competition just days after the announcement.

This tournament would have been seen as an alternative to the Champions League and UEFA, the Premier League, and the British government all condemned the idea.

Despite all six Premier League clubs deciding to withdraw from the ESL, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin told the Daily Mail that all the founding clubs will be punished.

"Everyone has to take consequences for what they did and we cannot pretend nothing happened," he said.

He later added: "But for me, it's a clear difference between the English clubs and the other six. They pulled out first, they admitted they made a mistake. You have to have some greatness to say: 'I was wrong.'"

Despite the pandemonium surrounding the ESL, UEFA previously announced that they intend to include a new European competition next season.

This tournament could see the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham face up against Sparta Prague and Molde.

Some fall from grace considering they could have been playing the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus each week in the ESL.

What is the UEFA Europa Conference League?

The Europa Conference League will act as a third-tier tournament below the Champions League and the Europa League, ESPN has explained.

This is a shake-up to the UEFA tournaments which will see more European sides feature than ever before. The Europa League will now transform into a competition that will predominantly feature domestic cup winners.

This means that the Europa Conference League will become the minor competition and will feature teams that have qualified via their league position, and will also include cup winners from the lower-ranked leagues.

But for English clubs, the winner of the Carabao Cup will earn a place in the competition and then the remaining entrants are decided by league position.

This can change from season to season due to a variety of variables such as who wins the FA Cup and if an English team wins the Europa League.

Why could Liverpool and Tottenham feature?

This year, Manchester City have already won the Carabao Cup and the winner of this competition is guaranteed a place in the Conference League. However, as City will likely feature in the Champions League next season, another spot is now up for grabs.

The winner of the FA Cup will be gifted a place in the Europa League and the final will feature Chelsea and Leicester City.

However, there is the possibility that Chelsea could lift the FA Cup but potentially finish seventh or eighth in the league, which means whoever finishes fifth will feature in the Conference League.

Liverpool and Spurs sit sixth and seventh in the English top-flight and could therefore find themselves featuring in the Conference League next season.

What happens if you win the Conference League?

Much like in the Europa League, if you win the Conference League then the team in question will play in next season's second-tier tournament.

Therefore, there will be an incentive for clubs to win the tournament in order to reach the Europa League.

Whether that's a genuine incentive for Spurs and Liverpool, however, remains open to debate.

