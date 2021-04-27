Rangers transfer news: Filip Helander could be sold for £6m this summer

Rangers defender Filip Helander is keen to test himself in the English Premier League and the club could look to sell him for £6m in an effort to raise transfer funds, according to Football Insider.

What is his contract status?

The Swede is only under contract for another two years which, while not exactly an emergency situation, does give the club something to think about. Indeed, given the player seemingly wants to play in England, not selling him this summer could see his valuable drop next year, when he will enter the final year of his contract.

Who was been linked?

Both Aston Villa and Leicester City were credited with an interest in the 28-year-old centre-back by Swedish outlet Sportbladet in March.

They claimed that Helander had been turning heads in the Premier League and that he was keen to take 'further steps on the career ladder' after a successful time of things at Ibrox.

How well has he performed this season?

An important figure amid Rangers' title-winning campaign, Helander's underlying statistics (via WhoScored) have certainly been impressive.

Only Connor Goldson has averaged more successful aerial duels per game than him (4.4 to 4.3) and his central defensive teammate is the only regular starter who beats him for clearances over the same period (2.8 to 2.1).

Do Rangers have options outside of Helander?

Goldson was recently reported to have been close to signing new contracts with the Glasgow giants while Leon Balogun has extended his stay, so Steven Gerrard would appear to be prepared to lean on those players next season too.

Jack Simpson was brought to the club early towards the end of the January transfer window despite originally agreeing a pre-contract to join at the end of the season, while the Sportsbladet report mooted Elfsborg's Joseph Okumu as a potential target.

What has Gerrard said about Helander?

Speaking back in January, the Rangers manager waxed lyrical about his star's ability to read the game and talked up his experience in Italian football.

“Positionally, he is outstanding,” he said (via The Times).

“You can see that he has been coached in Italy and has been around Italian coaches. He gets blocks in, important blocks, and positionally he is always spot-on.

“It is the reason why we kept him in the team against Hibs, because he is one who will stand up.

“Fil was outstanding against Hibs, with some of the blocks and putting his body on the line. He is so low maintenance as a guy and a professional and the rest of the players here love him.”

