Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly offered Lionel Messi a two-year contract with an option of an additional year.

The report is coming from TNT Sports Brasil journalist, Marcelo Bechler.

On Tuesday evening, Bechler explained there are three important aspects of the contract offer.

He wrote: “There are 3 important points: 1 - PSG offers 2 years + 1 contract. They believe that the economic proposal is "unreachable". The sports project speaks for itself: finalists from the last UCL and semifinalists now. Beating through the current champion and Barça himself - with a thrashing included.

“2 - Barcelona has not moved so far: it does not know what it will have to offer in terms of design or economy. The effects of the pandemic leave the club with nowhere to draw.

“3 - Messi: he is focused only on the six remaining La Liga games. He doesn’t want to hear anything now.”

Messi’s Barcelona are currently favourites to win La Liga after reeling in Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

He certainly won’t be thinking about his future right now but his current deal does expire in the summer and it’s still uncertain as to where he will be playing his football next season.

Recently, Barca boss Ronald Koeman spoke about Messi's future to which he remained hopeful the six-time Ballon d'Or winner would stay at the Camp Nou.

"Leo has seen for quite some time that the team is improving thanks to all the changes we've made.

"Particularly, we have young players of great quality. We've got a great future ahead. Leo can't have any doubts about what the future holds for this team.

"I think Leo is the one who has to decide his future. Nobody can help him with this. I think he knows that this Barca team is on the right path.

"I think this can't be the reason for him not staying."

