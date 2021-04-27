Premier League transfer news: Everton, Spurs & West Ham keen on Serie A star

Journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed that three Premier League clubs have asked for information on Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski.

What has Nicolo Schira said?

The Italian reporter suggested on Twitter that the Serie A shot-stopper could soon be on the move.

He previously reported that Borussia Dortmund had shown some interest in the goalkeeper but he has now said that three English clubs have cast an eye over the Poland international as well.

"After Dortmund, three english clubs (Everton, Tottenham and West Ham) have asked for information on Fiorentina’s goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski (his contract expires in 2023)," he shared on Twitter.

How has Dragowski performed this season?

The statistics don't paint that impressive a picture of Dragowski.

According to FBref, Dragowski has recorded a save percentage of 63% in the Italian top-flight this season. This ranks the Fiorentina man 17th out of 23 goalkeepers to play at least 13 games in Serie A.

Additionally, he has only managed to keep a clean sheet in 18.2% of the Viola's fixture this term.

Across the 33 appearances he's made for Fiorentina in the top flight, Dragowksi has earned a WhoScored rating of 6.49 - only the eleventh-highest in the Viola squad.

However, it's important to note that Fiorentina currently sit three points above the relegation zone and Dragowski has, on occasion, shown flashes of brilliance.

In March, the Italian side beat Benevento 4-1 and Dragowski made three saves and even recorded an assist. The young goalkeeper was also Whoscored's Man of the Match during Fiorentina's 1-0 victory over Cagliari in January.

How much is Dragowski likely to cost and what is his contract situation?

The former Empoli loanee is currently valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt and his contract isn't due to expire until the summer of 2023.

That means Fiorentina can hold out for a decent price this summer. So if Spurs, West Ham or Everton are keen to bring Dragowski to English shores, it's possible that they will have to offer an eight-figure fee.

Which club need Dragowski the most?

All three clubs are arguably in need of a goalkeeper but for varying reasons.

With just one year left on his deal and amid links to Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham may end up needing to replace their ageing No.1 Hugo Lloris this summer.

Jordan Pickford is Everton's first choice but has been prone to errors - the former Sunderland man has made two mistakes that have directly led to a goal this season.

However, West Ham arguably need Dragowski the most.

Lukasz Fabianksi is West Ham's starting glovesman and recently signed a one-year extension, which will keep him in east London until next summer.

However, the statistics suggest that the Hammers could do with an upgrade. According to FBref, the Polish goalkeeper has recorded a save percentage of 68.3%, which is lower than both Pickford and Lloris.

With backups David Martin and Darren Randolph both over 30 as well, a younger shot-stopper certainly wouldn't go amiss at West Ham.

Fabianski has been a magnificent servant to the Hammers, but it's time to replace him with a more youthful Polish goalkeeper.

