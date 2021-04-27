Everton transfer news: Toffees leading the race to sign Ligue 1 midfielder

Everton are leading the race to sign Metz midfielder Pape Sarr, as revealed by the Daily Mail.

What's the latest transfer news involving Sarr?

The teenager is being tracked by a host of Premier League clubs, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle all interested in him.

However, it is understood that Everton are currently in pole position to land the highly-rated youngster.

How much is Sarr worth and when does his contract expire?

Despite only being valued at £2.7m by Transfermarkt, Metz are reportedly hoping to receive £27m for Sarr, as they are appear to be factoring in the potential of the 18-year-old.

Sarr only joined Metz last September, and still has four years remaining on his contract with the French side.

What are Sarr's stats this season?

The Senegalese holding midfielder has established himself in the Metz side since the turn of the year, appearing in all but one of the team's Ligue 1 matches in 2021. Across the course of the campaign, he has featured in 18 top-flight games, and scored twice.

As per WhoScored, he has completed 1.3 interceptions per game in the league - only four Everton players have managed more over in England's top division.

Sarr has also chipped in with 2.1 successful tackles per match - this would rank him inside the top four in Carlo Ancelotti's side.

What's been said about Sarr?

The Metz academy manager, Olivier Perrin, has seen enough of Sarr to recognise his undoubted talent.

As quoted by Archyde, Perrin said: “He will be able to go as far as he wants to go. He must work, be as he is there, modest, regular, hardworking. He must continue to love football and he will do like the great players, he will go far. I think he will go very far."

1 of 15 How many top league titles have Everton won? 10 8 7 9

Is Brands set to battle with Europe's elite?

It appears that he is, and he might just come out on top.

Everton's director of football has pulled off some major coups over the past 12 months, bringing in James Rodriguez and Allan last year.

The club are also reportedly in "advanced talks" with Norwich's Max Aarons, who has been linked with some major teams across Europe.

Now, Brands appears to have set his sights on signing Sarr, and although United and Chelsea are in the mix, Everton seem to be holding their own and competing with some of the biggest clubs in world football in the transfer market.

This is a massive boost for the Toffees and their supporters, as the team try to close the gap to the top sides in the league and move into the top four over the coming years.

News Now - Sport News