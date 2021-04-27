Wolves linked with 21 y/o Serie A forward

Wolves could be tempted to make a move for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in the summer, according to Milan Live.

What's the latest on Leao?

At the moment, Milan still view Leao as an important player who could have a key role in helping the side try to earn a top four position in Serie A in the final weeks of the season.

However, if Milan do miss out on Champions League qualification, the Rossoneri may have to re-evaluate their squad, which could leave Leao at risk of being surplus to requirements.

If this does occur, then Wolves have been tipped as a club who could potentially be interested in signing Leao in the coming months.

How has he fared for Milan this season?

The 21-year-old has featured regularly for Milan in 2020/21, appearing in 26 matches. As per WhoScored, he has registered 11 goal involvements in Serie A.

His six top-flight goals would put him at the top of Wolves' goalscoring charts - Pedro Neto and Ruben Neves have both managed five goals apiece in the Premier League.

Leao has been going through a lean period recently, though. He has only found the net once in his last 13 matches in Italy's top division.

Why is he being linked to Wolves?

The link is an obvious one - Jorge Mendes.

Mendes represents a number of Wolves' current squad, including Rui Patricio, Neves and Joao Moutinho. He also has Leao on his books as a client.

Wolves have been able to tap into a wealth of Portuguese talent in recent years, thanks largely to Mendes, and it has served them well, with the side securing back-to-back seventh-placed finishes in 2018/19 and 2019/20. Now it seems that Leao could be the next player to try his luck at Molineux.

1 of 15 How many top league titles have Wolves won? 0 5 4 3

Is he the right fit for Wolves?

If Wolves can sign Leao, he would be a fine addition to their squad.

Whilst his inconsistency in front of goal suggests that he remains a raw talent, the youngster has still produced better numbers than Nuno Espirito Santo's current crop of players.

Wolves appear to have suffered a significant slump this season, which is why they find themselves in the bottom half rather than battling for a place in the top seven. They need someone to spark them into life, and Leao's energy, pace and skill could help the team get back on track next year.

Nuno has managed to get the best out of Neto this season, a former Serie A winger himself, and if he can get Leao firing on all cylinders, Wolves will offer much more of an attacking threat in 2021/22.

News Now - Sport News