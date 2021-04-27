Tottenham manager news: Daniel Levy wants a quick appointment

Daniel Levy will not allow Tottenham Hotspur's search for a new manager to drag on and will attempt to secure a quick-fire appointment as Ajax's Erik ten Hag emerges as a genuine candidate, according to The Daily Mail.

Why does Levy want a quick deal?

Given that the last time Levy had to replace a manager quickly resulted in Jose Mourinho's largely disappointing reign in charge, perhaps approaching with caution may have been wise.

After all, sacking Mauricio Pochettino and his staff reportedly cost the club more than £20m, while terminating Mourinho's contract early is said to have set Spurs back £15m. Furthermore, Duncan Castles revealed on Friday's edition of The Transfer Window Podcast that Levy would have to top up Mourinho's salary even if he were to take another job, should that salary not match what he was earning in North London.

However, the fact that the European Championships take place this summer is thought to play into Levy's thinking. Indeed, he's said to want to give the new manager as much time as possible to prepare, with the tournament likely to disrupt most clubs in Europe considering many of their players will naturally be away on international duty.

What does Levy want?

The report also suggests that the Spurs chairman is keen on an attack-minded manager, which backs up what The Guardian said last week.

With that in mind, Ten Hag is now understood to be among the candidates.

The Ajax boss is out of contract in the summer of 2022 and helped build the team Spurs beat in the most dramatic of fashions in the Champions League semi-final of 2019, getting the most out of Frenkie De Jong, Donny van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt.

What has been said about Ten Hag?

Despite his success in the Dutch capital, Tottenham legend Graham Roberts recently expressed doubts talking about the potential deal on Twitter.

"To play like Ajax you have to have certain players, we haven't got that and it's not the best league he's in," he wrote.

Who else is in the frame?

Both Gareth Southgate and Roberto Martinez were mooted as potential targets, along with Leicester City chief Brendan Rodgers. Indeed, the same report reveals that the Northern Irishman has 'reservations' about the role given his side look on course to qualify for next season's Champions League.

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann, however, is set to join Bayern Munich this summer.

