Rangers transfer news: Jacob Murphy will be targeted if club are given encouragement

Rangers will make a move for Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy if they are offered any encouragement that he is keen on a move, according to Football Insider.

How much would Murphy cost?

The report states that a fee of around £3m would be enough to tempt the Premier League side into selling despite his good form this season.

They have previously claimed that the 26-year-old still has a year to run on his deal despite the fact it has been reported elsewhere that he is out of contract this summer.

Would he be worth it?

Based on his performances this season, you'd have to say yes.

After spending time in the proverbial wilderness during loans at West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday, the former Norwich City man has been in good form. Two goals and two assists this season represent 12% of Newcastle's overall Premier League total, while his average of 1.2 shots and 1.6 dribbles per game (via WhoScored) would see him rank sixth and second respectively in the Rangers squad.

With all due respect to the Scottish Premiership, one could reasonably expect those averages to increase were he to cross the border too.

While Rangers have certainly been operating at a high level this season, Newcastle take the fifth-lowest number of shots per game in the Premier League (10.3) and have a possession average of 39% (via Footy Stats) compared to the Scottish champions' average of 16.6 shots and 66% possession.

With that in mind, it stands to reason that Murphy would have more natural opportunities to get shots off, as well as drive at opponents.

What has Kevin Phillips said about the deal?

Also speaking to Football Insider earlier this month, former Sunderland striker turned pundit Kevin Phillips backed Murphy to impress if he were to move to Rangers.

“Jacob Murphy has done very well when called upon this season," he said.

"If Rangers got the opportunity to sign him, I think he would be great for them."

1 of 15 How many league titles have Rangers won? 55 54 56 52

Do Rangers stand much of a chance of tempting him?

Murphy is a Newcastle fan and kissed their badge when scoring against Burnley over the Easter weekend. Still, with Rangers gearing up for a return to the Champions League and the fact they are confident in keeping key players such as Ryan Kent, they could certainly offer an attractive project.

The Chronicle, however, have recently suggested the player would be keen to stay at St. James' Park.

News Now - Sport News