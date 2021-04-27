Chelsea went into their Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening high on confidence.

The Blues have been brilliant since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January.

And they raced out of the blocks in Spain.

Timo Werner should have made it 1-0 inside 10 minutes but his close-range strike was straight at Thibaut Courtois.

But he was bailed out by Christian Pulisic, who showed brilliant composure to score five minutes later.

The American winger picked up the ball inside the box after running on to Antonio Rudiger's ball over the top.

Pulisic had Werner with him for support but he decided that he would go it alone.

He cut inside, sat Courtois down and then calmly put the ball into the back of the net.

Brilliant from the 22-year-old. He became the first American to score in a Champions League semi-final with that strike.

Pulisic has had a tough campaign due to suffering from numerous injuries.

But his injury problems appear to be behind him and he now look back to his best.

Chelsea's lead didn't last too long, though.

The warning signs were there when Karim Benzema clipped the post with a wonderful effort from outside the box.

And the Frenchman would get himself on the scoresheet in the 29th minute to restore parity for his side.

Benzema produced a brilliant touch with his head before swiveling and lashing a volley past Edouard Mendy.

