Manchester United's transfer business since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 has led to a mixed amount of success when it comes to winning major trophies.

Whilst the Red Devils have managed to secure domestic honours in the form of the League Cup and the FA Cup in recent years as well at the Europa League, the Premier League and the Champions League continue to elude them.

One of the individuals who will be hoping to play a major role in United's future is Amad Diallo who joined the club for £37.2m earlier this season.

Whilst the winger has yet to make his Premier League bow, he did manage to illustrate some real signs of promise against AC Milan last month in the Europa League as he netted his first senior goal for the Red Devils.

Whereas it is far too earlier to judge Diallo on the fee that was paid for him, United's decisions to sign Bruno Fernandes and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have already been justified as this particular duo have managed to set the top-flight alight with their displays.

However, the Red Devils' recruitment team does make the occasional error as seen by the arrival of Donny van de Beek from Ajax as the midfielder has only been able to provide three direct goal contributions in 32 appearances this season.

Ahead of United's clash with Roma on Thursday, we have decided to create a quiz based around 15 members of their current squad in which you have to match up the player with the club they were purchased from.

