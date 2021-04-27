Arsenal news: Three players seen as indispensable by the Gunners

A report has emerged which has named three players who are seen as 'indispensable' at Arsenal.

What's the latest news involving Arsenal?

Football.london has reported that Mikel Arteta understands the financial constraints he is under this summer and a number of players are expected to depart.

However, it's been revealed that Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, and Bukayo Saka are viewed as indispensable by the Gunners.

Arsenal are looking to build their squad around the north London trio.

How have Partey and Tierney performed this season?

Tierney has provided three goal contributions this season and the WhoScored statistics would suggest a player who has largely struggled throughout 2020/21.

But Tierney's energy and aggression have earned him plenty of admirers among the Arsenal fan base, and supporters were particularly impressed with his performance in March's north London derby against Spurs.

Partey has performed slightly better statistically but fans may have expected more from the man who arrived for £45m in the summer. The Ghana international has only earned a WhoScored rating of 6.74 and is yet to have a transformative effect on Arsenal's midfield.

But Partey has only made 19 Premier League appearances this season due to injures.

The former Atletico man has already missed 17 games so far but with his injury woes behind him, Arteta has stated how he expects his summer signing to finish the season strongly.

How important is Saka to Arsenal's future?

Saka has been one of Arsenal's key players this season and is just 19 years old, so it's clear the Gunners have an exciting player on their hands.

Only Alexandre Lacazette has achieved a higher WhoScored average rating than Saka throughout the squad and the Englishman has established himself as a vital cog in the Gunners machine.

Despite still being a teenager, Saka has made four appearances for England and clearly has a very bright future.

It's important that Arsenal build their squad with Saka's ability and further potential in mind - he could go on to feature for the north London side for the next decade.

Why was there no mention of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

Aubameyang wasn't named as an indispensable player in the report, which is rather peculiar considering he's currently the Arsenal captain. However, his form this season may be the issue.

For the past two years, Aubameyang has netted 22 Premier League goals each season, according to Transfermarkt, but he's converted just nine league goals this term.

Bearing in mind the Gabon international turns 32 in June, Aubameyang may be coming to the end of his peak and the Gunners could be looking in a different direction when considering how to bring their squad to the next level.

What that means for Aubameyang's future remains to be seen.

