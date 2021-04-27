Celtic manager news: Dermot Desmond offers transfer instruction

Celtic's chances of landing Eddie Howe are dwindling and - if he does accept their offer - he will have to join without Richard Hughes, according to Football Insider.

Why?

The report claims that the fallen Scottish champions are going big on making Manchester City's Football Partnerships and Pathways Manager Fergal Harkin their Director of Football.

With that in mind, Hughes - who worked as a technical director alongside Howe at Bournemouth - would not have a natural role in the club's potential new-look set-up despite the 43-year-old wanting him as part of his team should he move up to Glasgow.

What's the problem with Hughes?

Former Scotland international Hughes' transfer record while at Bournemouth is understood to have put Celtic off.

Indeed, The Cherries spent big money on the likes of Dominic Solanke, Jordon Ibe and Jefferson Lerma but were still relegated to the Championship last season, with The Daily Mail lamenting the 'hundreds of millions of pounds' they wasted back in July 2020 when they were staring down the barrel in the Premier League.

What does Dermot Desmond think?

Football Insider also claim that Celtic's principal shareholder has ordered a big improvement on the recruitment front, so it's easy to see why those behind the scenes would be concerned at Hughes' record.

Just who is Fergal Harkin?

Harkin played for Irish sides Bohemian FC and Finn Harps FC but retired in 2007 due to injury before moving into Manchester City's set-up, originally as a scout.

Now their Football Partnerships and Pathways Manager, the Irish Independent described him as 'one of the most important cogs in all-powerful operation ruling from the Etihad Stadium' back in March.

Where else could Howe go?

As GIVEMESPORT revealed earlier this month, Howe's representatives have suggested in private to him that there is a chance he could get a Premier League job this summer, especially if Roy Hodgson's contract isn't extended at Crystal Palace.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Celtic won? 49 50 51 52

Who else is in the running for Celtic?

John Kennedy was under consideration prior to the dismal Old Firm loss to Rangers in the Scottish Cup, though the manner of the performance may well have changed that.

Stoke City boss and former Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill has also been considered and Celtic could be tempted to make an approach should he give any indication that he's prepared to leave the Championship outfit.

David Moyes was sounded out too, though he looks certain to stay at West Ham United.

News Now - Sport News