Man City latest news: Fernandinho set to leave the club this summer

Fernandinho is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, according to The Sun.

Why?

Despite featuring in 18 Premier League games this season, the veteran midfielder is out of contract in the summer and has only started ten of his league appearances, as opposed to Rodri's 27 starts.

How has he performed this season?

While it is only natural to expect a decline in performances given the Brazilian anchorman is now 35 years of age, his averages in some key defensive metrics have dropped since even last season (via WhoScored), albeit he was forced to play in a deeper role last time out.

Indeed, he produces fewer tackles (1.7 to 1.3) and blocks (0.5 to 0.1) per game, while also giving away more fouls (1.1 to 0.9).

That's not to stay he's not playing well, though the fact Rodri is making the defensive midfield position his own coupled with the arrivals of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake to beef up the options in central defence naturally allows City to start the phasing out process.

Where could he go?

In January, his agent Giovanni Branchini told Globo Esporte that Fernandinho had offers back in Brazil, as well as in Europe, and spoke of his affection for former club Athletico Paranaense.

“We’ve received several proposals, good projects from Brazilian and European clubs for Fernandinho. He’s a phenomenal player and person,” he said.

“I believe it won’t be long before he knows what decision he’ll make. Everyone knows that Fernandinho has a great affection for Athletico and the board. I, too, have an excellent relationship with President Mario Celso Petraglia."

Will City miss him?

It would of course to be too much to suggest City wouldn't miss a player who has proven so crucial to their set-up during a wonderful period for the club but perhaps his exit wouldn't leave as gaping a hole as it would have done in years gone by.

With Rodri enjoying more a sustained run in the side this season and increased options at the back, City do look in good shape defensively considering they have conceded the fewest number of goals in the Premier League and only three times in the Champions League.

What has Guardiola said about Fernandinho?

Speaking to the club's official website only a few weeks ago (21st March), Pep Guardiola waxed lyrical about the player.

“(It was) Another exceptional performance,” he said.

“He is composed. He knows what he has to do – on and off the pitch."

He did also suggest that there was 'time' to talk about a new deal at the Etihad Stadium though The Sun's report would suggest the overhaul is continuing with Fernandinho seemingly set to follow Sergio Aguero through the exit door.

