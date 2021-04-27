Man Utd transfer news: Jesse Lingard to push for summer exit

Jesse Lingard is almost certain to push for a permanent exit from Manchester United this summer, according to EuroSport.

Why?

The report claims that the England international was left unimpressed by the lack of faith shown in him by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before he was sent to West Ham United on loan during the January transfer window.

What is United's stance?

While David Moyes' side are understood to have tried to prompt United into a decision over the prospect of selling him this summer, the Old Trafford giants aren't thought to be in any rush.

Instead, they wish to see if the 28-year-old can increase his value even further with a spot in England's squad for the delayed European Championships this summer now a realistic possibility as a result of his good form.

Do they need him?

Clearly, Lingard has been one of the form players in the Premier League since moving to East London, scoring nine times and registering a further four assists.

Still, Solskjaer is blessed with options in the kind of attacking berths the academy graduate would naturally operate in. Indeed, the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Donny van de Beek are all capable of playing behind the striker, while Daniel James, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood can play out wide.

Which clubs want to sign Lingard?

ESPN recently claimed Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan were amongst the parties interested in the player while this EuroSport report suggests West Ham are eager to tie up a permanent deal as soon as possible.

What is contract status?

After signing a new deal at Old Trafford in December, Lingard's contract runs out in the summer of 2022.

In January, The Athletic revealed that West Ham were covering all of his wages, believed to be in the region of around £75k-per-week.

What has Solskjaer said about Lingard?

Quoted by Sky Sports in March, the United boss described his loan move as a 'no-brainer' though spoke of the number of options we had in Lingard's position.

"It has really worked out for Jesse, for David [Moyes] and for us as a club as well," said Solskjaer, who will not have to face Lingard on Sunday as he cannot play against his parent club.

"We know Jesse's position is a 10 and we've got Bruno [Fernandes] there.

"For me, it was a no-brainer to get Jesse a chance to prove himself and play some football again. He has been really bright for them. He's finally back to himself."

