Harry Kane: Alasdair Gold makes honest admission about Tottenham future

Tottenham reporter Alasdair Gold has highlighted the one key issue surrounding Harry Kane's potential departure from north London.

What is Harry Kane's transfer situation?

The Athletic reported at the dawn of April that Kane is growing impatient with Tottenham and will push for a transfer this summer if they fail to secure Champions League football.

With the club currently occupying seventh in the Premier League table and five points away from the top four, it seems that Spurs' hiatus from Europe's top competition will continue for a second successive season.

Kane has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United but football.london's Tottenham correspondent isn't entirely convinced he'll leave north London.

What did Gold say?

The Tottenham correspondent was asked a question regarding Kane's potential move and Gold provided an honest assessment on the situation.

"I'll be honest, I still can't see anyone paying the money it would cost to sign Harry Kane anyway," he shared.

How much do Spurs want for Kane this summer?

The Sun has reported that Tottenham are not willing to let their star striker go to a fellow Premier League club. Additionally, they will only accept a whopping £175m offer from a foreign team for his services.

With three years left on his contract in north London, Kane has reportedly accepted that he will likely be a Tottenham player next season.

Similarly, Spurs are under no pressing obligation to sell, provided Kane doesn't go public with his hopes of leaving.

Why could clubs struggle to afford it?

As a consequence of the global crisis, it seems inevitable that clubs will struggle to spend big in the coming transfer window.

Florentino Perez also tried to justify the creation of the European Super League by arguing top clubs were on the verge of financial ruin.

Therefore, £175m seems like a pretty steep investment right now.

However, teams may be deterred from signing the England captain due to other factors.

A team may struggle to come to terms with paying over £150m for a 28-year-old striker who arguably only has four or five years left at the elite level.

In comparison, clubs could sign Erling Haaland for £128m but get a striker with a decade left ahead of him.

Kane has also had his struggles with injuries.

According to Transfermarkt, the striker has missed 75 games through injury during his career. To put this into perspective, he's spent nearly two full Premier League seasons on the treatment table.

All combined, perhaps Gold is right that clubs will find signing Kane for £175m incredibly hard to justify.

