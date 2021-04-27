The Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Chelsea is still very much in the balance.

There's no doubt that the English side were the better team in the first leg at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium but had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

The away side started strongly and should have taken the lead when Timo Werner somehow missed from six yards. Fortunately for the German, teammate Christian Pulisic put the Blues 1-0 ahead after 14 minutes.

The goal only served to spur Chelsea on as they continued to dominate.

However, out of nowhere, Real were level.

Casemiro headed the ball back across as the ball was recycled from a set-piece and Karim Benzema did brilliantly to find space and volley the ball home.

There weren't any complaints from the Chelsea defenders but the goal SHOULD NOT have stood.

Well, that's according to Spanish outlet Marca.

Their resident refereeing expert explained that: "Casemiro commits a foul on [Cesar] Azpilicueta before [Eder] Militao heads to Benzema, who scores," Juan Andujar Oliver told Radio MARCA.

Were Chelsea hard done by?

The second half was an extremely tight and cagey affair as both sides appeared too scared to lose the first leg before next week's clash at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea Champions League Match Reaction (The Football Terrace)

It's hard to know who will be happier after the 1-1 draw.

Chelsea may feel they did enough to win the match and they will never have a better chance to take a first leg lead in a Champions League semi-final. But with their away goal, they certainly have the advantage ahead of the home tie.

Real Madrid will just be relieved to have come away with a draw and know that any victory in west London would see them reach the final once again.

It's all to play for and we can't wait for the second leg.

