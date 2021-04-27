Karim Benzema produced a wonderful finish in Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final first leg clash against Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

Los Blancos fell behind after 15 minutes when Christian Pulisic found the back of the net.

But they weren't behind for long after Benzema's moment of magic.

The Frenchman produced a brilliant touch with his head in the box before rifling an effort into the roof of the net.

It was the 71st time he has hit the back of the net in the Champions League.

He is now the fourth highest goal scorer in Champions League history, alongside Real legend Raul.

Goal have listed the highest goal scorers in the competition's history and you can view the top 20 below:

20. Gerd Muller - 34

=18. Ferenc Puskas - 35

=18. Edinson Cavani - 35

17. Sergio Aguero - 41

16. Neymar - 41

15. Alessandro Del Piero - 42

14. Didier Drogba - 44

=12. Eusebio - 46

=12. Filippo Inzaghi - 46

11. Thomas Muller - 47

=9. Andriy Shevchenko - 48

=9. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 48

8. Alfredo di Stefano - 49

7. Thierry Henry - 50

6. Ruud van Nistelrooy - 56

=4. Karim Benzema - 71

=4. Raul - 71

3. Robert Lewandowski - 73

2. Lionel Messi - 119

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 134

Benzema has now scored in 16 consecutive Champions League campaigns. That is absurd.

He's just two goals shy of Lewandowski's tally. With Bayern Munich already being knocked out of this season's competition, Benzema has a chance of overtaking the pole next month.

He has a long way to go to catch Messi and Ronaldo, though.

Benzema is currently 48 goals behind Messi and 63 goals behind his former teammate, Ronaldo.

It's safe to say that the Frenchman will never emulate those numbers.

Elsewhere, Zlatan Ibrahimović could go further up the list should AC Milan qualify for next season's competition.

His 48 goals mean he is currently the competition's ninth highest goal scorer ever. He's just two goals away from Henry's total.

Neymar and Sergio Aguero are both level on 41 goals and will be looking to move into the top 15 when PSG play Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

