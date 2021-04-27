Tottenham's next manager: Alasdair Gold gives insight into Max Allegri

Tottenham correspondent Alasdair Gold has named Max Allagri as a manager Spurs are keen on.

What’s the latest on Tottenham’s managerial search?

Tottenham's hopes of landing RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann have recently taken a devastating blow, as it was announced that he will take charge of Bayern Munich next season.

Spurs reportedly identified the German manager as their top target but they've now been forced to pursue other avenues.

And football.london's Tottenham correspondent Gold has provided some information on a manager the Spurs hierarchy like.

What did Gold say?

In response to a question which asked what his thoughts were on former Juventus manager Allegri, Gold said the following.

"He's one that Tottenham like and of course he's free and has trophies aplenty to his name," he shared.

"There are questions though over whether he fits the profile of manager the club are looking for exactly and also doubts over the level of his English speaking ability."

It's also worth noting that the Italian manager has never managed outside of his native land, nor played in other countries during his time as a footballer.

What is the profile that Tottenham is looking for?

The football.london reporter has previously revealed the profile type that Spurs are looking for in their next manager.

According to Gold, the candidate for the top Spurs job needs to be somebody who is progressive, attack-minded, favours possession-based football and also fits into the culture of the club.

The Italian boss is more pragmatic, changing his team's system and approach depending on the occasion, while Gold has suggested Tottenham are keen on an ideological purist who will stick to expansive football.

Could Allegri be a success at Tottenham?

Tottenham want to play attacking football on a consistent basis and Allegri probably isn't the manager to provide that.

Although Allegri is unemployed, meaning Spurs don't have to pay any compensation, Tottenham shouldn't jump the gun when it comes to their next appointment.

The north London club need to be careful with their next move and Mourinho's failed tenure showed the dangers of hiring on reputation alone.

Spurs would be better off unearthing a hidden gem much like they did when they offered Mauricio Pochettino an opportunity.

The north London club have been stung before by going for a big name, so they shouldn't be afraid to give a young, up-and-coming manager a chance instead.

