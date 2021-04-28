It’s advantage Chelsea in their Champions League semi-final - although it’s only a very slight advantage.

If you offered Thomas Tuchel a 1-1 draw before their first leg at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, the Chelsea boss probably would have taken it.

But after watching his side dominate proceedings, he will be slightly disappointed to only come away with a draw.

Christian Pulisic’s 14th-minute strike was no more than what the Blues deserved. They started the match brightly and should’ve been 1-0 ahead before Pulisic’s goal when Timo Werner missed an absolute sitter.

But when the opposition has Karim Benzema in their side, they’re always dangerous.

And out of nowhere, the Frenchman fashioned himself half a chance in Chelsea’s penalty area and volleyed home an equaliser before half time.

It stunned Chelsea and, for a while, stopped them in their tracks.

In the second half, the Premier League side weren’t quite so fluent going forward but remained the better side.

That was mainly thanks to the incredible performance from N’Golo Kante during the 90 minutes.

The French midfielder has been criticised by some quarters this season and his world-class ability has been unfairly questioned. But on Tuesday night, he showed that he’s the ultimate big game player and he was EVERYWHERE in Valdebebas.

Don’t believe us?

Just check out his stats below.

But if those stats aren’t enough, check out his incredible individual highlights below:

Take a bow, N’Golo.

One man who certainly enjoyed his performance was former Chelsea midfielder, Cesc Fabregas.

During the match, he tweeted: "N'golo has always been a big game player. Never doubt him. He plays for 2."

Absolute masterclass.

