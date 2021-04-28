Chelsea have one foot in the Champions League final.

The Blues travelled to the Spanish capital to play Real Madrid on Tuesday evening and emerged from the game with a 1-1 draw.

Christian Pulisic's away goal in the 14th-minute of the match could prove to be decisive, because Los Blancos now have to score at Stamford Bridge if they want to progress to the final.

That will likely play into Chelsea's hands in west London, as Real Madrid will have to play a more expansive game and leave more space for the Blues to attack.

Thomas Tuchel's side were the far better team going forward on Tuesday, with Thibaut Courtois in the hosts' goal thwarting his former team on a number of occasions.

The Belgian pulled off a terrific save early in the first half to prevent Timo Werner scoring from close-range and was excellent throughout the entirety of the match.

However, Tuchel appeared to be in no mood to congratulate the Real Madrid shot-stopper on a fine performance between the posts.

Eagle-eyed Chelsea fans noticed that their manager appeared to ignore Courtois' invitation for a handshake on the pitch after the game.

Well, that's one way to make yourself even more popular among the Chelsea faithful...

Tuchel walked straight past Courtois' outstretched arm and over to members of his own team.

Courtois isn't exactly viewed favourably by Chelsea fans these days after he refused to return to training in the summer of 2018 in order to force through a move to Real Madrid.

So it's no wonder Blues supporters were ecstatic when it appeared as if Tuchel completely ignored the Belgian.

The incident was very likely a complete accident. However, surely the German manager must have seen the Real Madrid goalkeeper, right?

It's a bit of strange one, but perhaps Tuchel was just desperate to speak with his own players after a tense 90 minutes on a rainy night in Madrid.

