Real Madrid and Chelsea drew 1-1 in their Champions League semi-final first leg tie on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea started the brighter of the two teams and took the lead in the 14th minute.

Christian Pulisic ran on to Antonio Rudiger's through ball and he showed great composure to break the deadlock.

Real Madrid battled back and restored parity 15 minutes later through Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman produced a brilliant touch and finish to level the score.

There were no further goals, meaning the tie if finely poised going into the second leg next week.

Chelsea will go into the game as favourites but Real may be satisfied with how the game in Spain went.

Madrid are missing a few key players, including Sergio Ramos.

Real's inspirational captain has been out of action with an injury and was in the stands for the game.

He was animated when Benzema netted his equaliser.

And he would produce a brilliant reaction when Raphael Varane missed a brilliant chance to win the game for his side.

With the game in the 88th minute, the Frenchman found space in the box but could not guide his header on target.

Ramos reacted by heading the air in disgust as if it was himself on the end of Toni Kroos' corner instead.

Real will be hoping that Ramos is available for the second leg next week.

Zinedine Zidane was asked about his chances of playing after the game in Madrid.

"Hopefully he's with us, I can't tell you now," Zidane said, per AFP journalist Tom Allnutt.

"He has hasn't trained yet so we're waiting. As well Mendy, Valverde, I hope they can be back as well."

Madrid's chances of advancing to the final will be much higher should Ramos be able to take to the pitch in England.

