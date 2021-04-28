Chelsea will feel they should have beaten Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

The Blues took the lead in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie through Christian Pulisic and were the far better team on the night.

Karim Benzema's 29th-minute equaliser was Real Madrid's only shot on target in the 1-1 draw, while Chelsea mustered five accurate attempts on Thibaut Courtois' goal.

One of those efforts came shortly before Pulisic's opener and it was Timo Werner who fired the ball towards goal from around four yards out.

Amazingly, the German's shot didn't wind up in the back of the net, with Courtois managing to save the poorly directed attempt with his legs.

It was yet another miss to add to Werner's ever-growing collection and Chelsea fans were understandably frustrated with the former RB Leipzig striker.

Werner's lack of composure in front of goal even antagonised Thiago Silva's wife, Isabelle.

She made her feelings towards the error-prone forward very clear on Instagram, as you will see below.

In a video uploaded to her account in the first half, Isabelle said, per The Mirror: "This is karma, guys. Every team I go to there is a striker who keeps missing goals… this Werner, what is his name?"

Then she uploaded a second video, in which she added: "We need a goal, we need to win this match but my attackers don’t want to score, I don’t know why they don’t score."

Chelsea's first training session after flying home from Madrid may be rather interesting...

Silva's wife wasn't the only one taking aim at Werner. After the game, Tuchel voiced his own frustration at another big miss from Werner.

"He missed a big one at West Ham, now he missed another big one here, that does not help," the Chelsea boss said.

"But it also doesn’t help to cry about it or to regret it all the time. It’s like this, there are millions of people who have harder things to deal with than chances that you miss.

"So this is the good thing about sports, nobody cares tomorrow. Today, we were sad, angry in the moment, this is normal. He’s angry, he is disappointed, tomorrow he has a free day and the next day he has to put his chin up.

"He is a professional guy, he is a top guy, he works hard, he gets in the positions, and from there on we go.

"We will never stop pushing, we will never stop believing, I have the feeling that everybody accepts the situation like this. A striker is easy, you score the next game and nobody speaks."

