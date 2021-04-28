WWE NXT returned to action inside the Capitol Wrestling Center on Tuesday night.

A six-man tag team match saw Legado del Fantasma challenge Kushida & MSK in the main event, while Adam Cole spoke for the first time since his defeat at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

So let's get down to business. Check out the full results from this week's NXT below.

Mercedes Martinez def. Dakota Kai via disqualification; Raquel Gonzalez assaulted Martinez

With NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez looking on, Mercedes Martinez and Dakota Kai battled in a seesaw affair.

Martinez and Gonzalez eventually found themselves face to face on the outside, with Martinez dropping the champion with a straight right.

Gonzalez retaliated back in the ring with a massive boot, forcing the disqualification. But Martinez was anything but a winner, as "Big Mami Cool" left her lying after a savage assault.

Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher confronted Grizzled Young Veterans

Zack Gibson & James Drake came to the Capitol Wrestling Center to stake their claim to an NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity against MSK, but what they got instead was a beatdown from the hard-nosed team of Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher, who are also eyeing the titles.

Zayda Ramier def. Toni Storm thanks to an assist from Zoey Stark

Clearly still not over her upset loss against Zoey Stark back at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Toni Storm sought to make an example of the upstart Zayda Ramier.

Storm did just that until Stark arrived after Storm badmouthed her earlier, and Stark's presence at ringside caused a lapse in Storm's focus. Ramier wisely capitalized, hitting a spectacular Shooting Star Press to deal Storm another disappointing defeat.

Bronson Reed def. Austin Theory to earn an NXT North American Title opportunity

With help from the rest of The Way, Austin Theory looked to be cruising to victory after Bronson Reed ate a superkick from NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano outside the ring.

The match devolved into chaos when Dexter Lumis arrived at ringside with his eyes locked on Indi Hartwell, who spurned him after Lumis supposedly sent flowers to Way rivals Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon.

Theory collided with Lumis, sending him crashing to the outside, and moments later Reed flattened "All Day" with the Tsunami, earning another crack at Johnny Gargano.

Imperium def. Killian Dain & Drake Maverick

Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner did an excellent job isolating Drake Maverick, but eventually Killian Dain was fed up enough to bulldoze his way into the ring despite not being the legal man.

Imperium later seemed stuck in a disagreement on the outside when Barthel ordered Alexander Wolfe to attack Dain — Wolfe's former SAnitY stablemate — with a chair.

While Wolfe couldn't pull the trigger, he did stop an attack by Dain, and Barthel sent The Beast of Belfast crashing into the steps.

Meanwhile, back in the ring, Barthel & Aichner planted Maverick with the European Bomb for the victory.

The Way brutally attacked Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon were not even able to compete in their scheduled match against The Robert Stone Brand, as Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell viciously ambushed them.

The Way left the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions in tatters at ringside, setting the stage for next week's Street Fight for the titles.

Adam Cole spoke to Arash Markazi for his first public words since NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Clearly still bitter with the result and ensuing speculation following his loss to Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Adam Cole vowed that his former Undisputed ERA ally would never take his spot in NXT.

Cole also addressed NXT Champion Karrion Kross, questioning Kross' staying power atop the black-and-gold brand. Finally, The Panama City Playboy promised that NXT would soon see "The best damn Adam Cole anyone has ever seen."

Legado del Fantasma def. Kushida & MSK in a Six-Man Tag Team Match

WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and his NXT Tag Team Champion partners showcased impressive synergy until the bout took a brutal twist thanks to Santos Escobar, who powerbombed NXT's resident Time Splitter through the announce table.

Back in the ring, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza brought the onslaught to MSK as well, though Wes Lee & Nash Carter refused to stay down.

Kushida seemingly made a mistake refusing medical attention at ringside, as Escobar capitalized by planting him with the Phantom Driver, while Wilde & Mendoza took out Carter with a potent double-team attack to earn the pinfall.

WWE continues this week with Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

