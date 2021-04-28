Chelsea have a slender first leg advantage in their Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid.

The Blues earned a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night in the pouring rain, with Christian Pulisic scoring a vital away goal in the 14th-minute of proceedings.

It was the minimum Thomas Tuchel's side deserved for a fairly dominant display against the 13-time European Cup winners.

Chelsea were superior in pretty much every area on the pitch, with N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount the standout performers for the west London side.

Real Madrid's star-studded trio of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos simply had no answer to the quality of their opponent's midfield.

The hosts were also dumbfounded by Chelsea's ability to beat their press time and time again.

After the game, BT Sport analysed that aspect of the Blues' performance and it further highlighted what an amazing job Tuchel has done since replacing Frank Lampard as manager earlier this year.

The way they bypassed Real Madrid's midfield was seriously impressive and if they'd have shown more composure in the final third, the tie would probably be over as a contest.

But while their final ball and finishing was below-par once again, there can be no doubt that Chelsea are beginning to look like one of the finest teams on the planet.

Tuchel is a world-class manager and it's his ability to quickly adapt to situations that has been particularly eye-catching during his short reign as Chelsea manager.

"We knew they [Real Madrid] finished the last game in a 5-3-2 and there was a possibility they would adapt to the formation," Tuchel admitted after the game, per Football London.

"Though I thought they would stay in their 4-3-3. We saw the lineup, had a quick talk in the dresisng room to slightly change the moments against the ball, like who has to do what. We had to adapt."

Chelsea really are lucky to have one of the best managerial brains in the sport right now.

