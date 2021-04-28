Drew McIntyre one of the biggest stars in WWE these days.

After winning the world championship at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, he went on to carry RAW (WWE's flagship show) through most of the pandemic era.

Even with no fans in attendance to feed off, McIntyre always brings his A-Game.

'The Scottish Psychopath' may have lost the WWE Title in February, but there's no doubting he's still a main-event star.

And main-event stars deserve main-event matches. It seems even boxing legend Tyson Fury knows that.

He and McIntyre have exchanged words on social media a lot in the last 12 months and there was even talk that they could have had a monster bout in 2020 had coronavirus not derailed plans.

According to Drew himself, Tyson is still keen on that match, because he's continued to 'stalk' the WWE star on social media.

"Tyson Fury is stalking me. It’s the most bizarre sentence," McIntyre told The Big Issue.

"I’d wake up every day and I’ve got another message on social media from Tyson Fury. Maybe I should answer him.

"The UK deserves a significant pay-per-view. It’s such an incredible fanbase, a huge audience, they’re so passionate."

As well as hinting that he'd be open to a match with 'The Gypsy King', McIntyre also suggested that the UK should host a 'huge' WWE event one day soon.

"There hasn’t been a huge show since 1992 when we sold out Wembley Stadium with over 80,000 people.

"I want to make that happen again, be that at Hampden or Ibrox or wherever it may be. Maybe Wembley again.

"But if it takes myself and Tyson Fury to draw some outside eyeballs besides just the WWE fans - the new WWE fans, we’ll call them - I want to make it happen."

Yep, it sounds like McIntyre vs Fury is very much on the cards... and we can't wait.

News Now - Sport News