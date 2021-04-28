Tottenham news: Teddy Sheringham explains club's long-standing values

Jose Mourinho's style of play seemed at odds with the way in Tottenham Hotspur generally operate.

Indeed, while the Portuguese is one of the most successful managers in modern football, questions over his tactics have been frequent when discussing the trajectory of his career over the last few years and, given his arrival came just after the exciting Mauricio Pochettino era, it did appear to be quite a jarring change.

After all, Tottenham are a side with traditions of playing football in a certain way.

The legendary Bill Nicholson is widely considered to be one of the most important innovators in the history of the game, leading Spurs to an almost unprecedented First Division and FA Cup double in the 1960-61 season, the first time a team had achieved that particular feat in the twentieth century.

The use of flair players has also been a tradition throughout Spurs' history. The likes of Paul Gascoigne, David Ginola and Gareth Bale rank amongst some of the most exciting stars in English football history and, while Harry Kane was enjoying perhaps his best season on an individual basis under Mourinho, the self-proclaimed 'Special One' just never seemed to fit alongside Tottenham's values.

Speaking to Gambling.com recently, another former Spurs star in Teddy Sheringham reminded everyone exactly what the 'Tottenham way' was.

“It’s a tricky situation, because the Tottenham fans have a good idea of how they want their team to play,” he said.

“They’ve always had fantastic players on show, they’ve never been the type of club to grind out matches and win games 1-0, that’s not the Tottenham way.

“Maybe they’ll have to change that if they want to win something – everyone laughs at ‘The Tottenham Way’ which hasn’t won anything in however many years – but you’ve got to find a way of performing, exciting the fans, taking the game to the opposition and hopefully winning trophies in that mould.

“It’s very hard to get that whole package. Many managers have tried along the way. Pochettino was very close but it wasn’t enough. It’s all well and good having flair but you’ve got to win games and trophies as well.”

Now, chairman Daniel Levy is believed to be looking for an attack-minded manager to come in and replace Mourinho, presumably in an effort to restore at least some of Spurs' long-standing values.

