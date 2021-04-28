TJ Dillashaw's eagerly anticipated UFC comeback looks to have been placed on hold, after it emerged he has injured himself in training.

Dillashaw, a former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, had been booked to face Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC on ESPN 24 on May 8.

The bout had been scheduled to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

However, Dillashaw posted on Instagram that he had been forced to pull out of the fight after injuring himself in sparring.

'I’m sad to say that I have to be pulled from my fight on May 8th due to a cut received from a head butt while drilling. Rescheduling the fight as soon as possible,' wrote Dillashaw.

The former UFC champ, who has not fought since losing to Henry Cejudo in January 2019, recently served a two-year USADA suspension after testing positive for the banned substance EPO.

Dillashaw (16-4) took the 135lbs belt from his bitter rival Cody Garbrandt in their first bout in November 2017. The 35-year-old has not won a UFC fight for almost three years, when he defeated Garbrandt at UFC 227.

He had been hoping to fight Sandhagen as a prelude to a meeting with the winner of the upcoming title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

But it appears that his fans will have to wait a little while longer to see him set foot inside the Octagon.

As the wait for Dillashaw's comeback looks set to go on, so too does the wait for an official announcement confirming a rematch between Sterling and Yan.

The UFC has not announced a date for Sterling's return, but the UFC bantamweight champion expects to be back in action before the end of the year.

News Now - Sport News