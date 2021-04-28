Arsenal board could sack Mikel Arteta, have already identified a replacement

The Arsenal board are reportedly unhappy with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and have already identified a replacement manager.

Why are the Arsenal board unhappy?

Tuttomercatoweb.com have revealed that the hierarchy at the north London club aren't pleased with the Spanish manager.

The Gunners currently sit 10th in the Premier League and are over ten points adrift from the Champions League places.

However, there is one competition that could potentially salvage both Arsenal's season and Arteta's role as manager.

What does Arteta's future rest on?

According to the report, if the former Manchester City assistant can secure Europa League glory, he would save his job at the Emirates.

On their European journey, Arsenal defeated the likes of Olympiakos and Slavia Prague in the knockout stages prior to reaching the final four.

In the semi-final, the Gunners will line up against Villarreal and will need to defeat the Spanish side over two legs to reach the final.

Standing in Arsenal's way at the final hurdle could potentially be either Manchester United or AS Roma.

Who could replace Arteta?

If Arteta fails to secure a Europa League triumph, this could result in the end of his spell as Arsenal manager.

As per the report, one man who could potentially replace the Spaniard at the Emirates helm is current Roma boss Paulo Fonseca.

This season, Roma find themselves in a similar situation to the Gunners. The Rome-based side currently sit seventh in Serie A and need a victory in the tournament to guarantee European football next season.

The Portuguese boss is also reportedly wanted by fellow Serie A side Napoli, so Arsenal would need to act swiftly if they want to bring the manager to the Emirates.

Is Fonseca the right man for the job?

The 48-year-old has done the rounds across Europe and it may be time for Fonseca to have a crack at a truly top job.

Following various managerial roles in Portugal, Fonseca made the leap to manage outside his native land for the first time in 2016, as he took charge of Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

During his three seasons there, the Portuguese won the league and cup double in each campaign. He also guided the Ukrainian club to the Champions League round of 16 during the 2017/18 season, and even managed to defeat Manchester City in the group stages.

His success at Shakhtar earned him a move to Roma, where he's recorded 25 wins out of 46 games this season. This has earned the manager a win rate of 54.3%, according to Transfermarkt.

In comparison, the current Arsenal manager has recorded a win rate of 50.9%.

But it's worth remembering Fonseca's role at Roma is his first job inside one of Europe's top leagues, and he hasn't exactly been a raging success.

He has no experience in the Premier League either, so employing Fonseca would be something of a gamble for the Gunners.

