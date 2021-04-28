Karim Benzema was essentially a one-man attack in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Real Madrid really struggled in the home leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against the Blues.

The hosts were restricted to just one shot on target and that effort saw Benzema score in spectacular style.

After controlling the ball with his head in the box, the Frenchman swivelled and fired the ball home on the volley.

Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea didn't even have time to react to the powerful acrobatic effort from Real Madrid's talisman.

Benzema's goal

It was a moment of magic from a player who has bailed Los Blancos out of numerous sticky situations during the 2020/21 season.

Benzema has now scored 28 goals in all competitions this campaign, with no other player in the squad managing more than six.

The 33-year-old striker is comfortably Real Madrid's most important player these days and he's also one of the team's on-pitch leaders.

That was made even more apparent by his actions after scoring against Chelsea.

Journalist Euan McTear, who attended the game, spotted that Benzema sprinted back in order to get the game restarted and was the first outfield player back in his own half.

Benzema the leader

That really is the response of a man who's obsessed with winning.

Benzema has been in stunning goalscoring form in recent years, relishing the challenge of being Real Madrid's main man in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in 2018.

In the three seasons since the Portuguese's exit, Benzema has netted 15 goals in the Champions League, which has seen him move level with Raul Gonzalez on 71 goals in the competition's all-time scoring chart.

Ronaldo has only managed to strike on the European stage 14 times with Juventus in that timeframe, one less than his former teammate.

If you didn't already know, Benzema is one of the greatest strikers in history - and that's not up for debate.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

1 of 20 In the 246 competitive meetings, which side has won the most? Real Madrid Barcelona They're tied

News Now - Sport News