Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone: Latest Patch Notes, Weekly Updates And Everything You Need To Know

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War have taken full control of battle royale mode Warzone and fans of the franchise are thoroughly enjoying what developers Treyarch have to offer the community.

Both Cold War and Warzone are now set in the 1980’s, following the Nuke Event in Verdansk which teleported the battle royale map back in time in mid-April.

Call of Duty continues to be one of the most popular gaming franchises in the gaming world and there is a lot of content for the community to get their hands on.

They are constantly updating the game and bringing fresh content; here is everything you need to know about the updates happening this week.

When is the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Weekly Update?

The update for the game occurs weekly on a Thursday and happens at 6PM GMT.

New Content and Store Update

Anime Pop Stars Bundle

The bundle features two anime-themed Legendary Weapon Blueprints, and also includes a new weapon charm, emblem and sticker.

In The Sticks Bundle

This new pack includes two legendary blueprints, one is an Assault Rifle Blueprint called ‘Tree Trunk’, whilst the over is an SMG one called ‘Ragweed’. This bundle also has a new operator skin for Naga, called ‘Tree Python’.

There is also a new emblem, a finishing move, a weapon charm, and a sticker, with the latter three being for fans of the popular zombie mode.

Knights Operator Bundle

This bundle again has two Legendary Weapon Blueprints; the ‘Kingmaker’ for the Assault Rifle, and ‘Sweeping Conquest’ for the LMG. There is also an operator skin called ‘Brute’ for Knight.

In addition to this, there is an animated Calling Card and Emblem, a weapon charm, and a Finishing Move.

Patch Notes

Black Ops Cold War Playlist Updates

Diesel 24/7: Now 6vs6 and includes:

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Kill Confirmed

Hardpoints

Face-Off: Diesel has been added to 3vs3 matchups

Gunfight Tournament

Sticks and Stones

Warzone Playlist Updates

TBC

